 »   »   »  Did Alia Bhatt Take A MAJOR DIG At Katrina Kaif? Drops A Hint About Marrying Ranbir Kapoor Soon

Related Articles
- Amid Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Affair, Jacqueline Fernandez Reacts To Dating Sidharth Malhotra!
- Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut, Juhi Chawla, Dia Mirza & Arjun Kapoor Celebrate World Environment Day
- Alia Bhatt Might Get Upset! Ranbir Kapoor Takes This Mystery Lady For A Bike Ride
- Unlike Katrina, Alia Bhatt Has Surely IMPRESSED Ranbir Kapoor’s Family; Riddhima GIFTS This To Her
- Alia Bhatt Teases Fans By Sharing A New Pic With Ranbir Kapoor; Jacqueline Fernandez Comments On It
- How Did Deepika Padukone React When Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Made Their Relationship Official?
- Ranbir Kapoor Talks About Being NEWLY IN LOVE, Is He Hinting At Alia Bhatt?
- Alia Bhatt Reacts To Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju Trailer!
- Katrina Kaif Trying To Avoid Awkwardness? Praises Alia Bhatt Amid Affair Rumours With Ranbir Kapoor
- Star Plus REVAMPED! Alia Bhatt Introduces Viewers To The Shows, Here’s The List Of New Shows
- Ranbir Kapoor Makes A SHOCKING REVELATION When Asked If He Is Dating Alia Bhatt!
- Kalank: Madhuri Dixit To Play A Courtesan, Sanjay Dutt Turns Raja?
A blanket of awkwardness has hit the trio Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir, who was in a relationship with Katrina Kaif for good five years, has parted ways with her and has already started dating Alia Bhatt, who happens to be Katrina's best friend. Needless to mention, how awkward things are going to get between Katrina & Alia.
Amid all the hullabaloo over Ranbir-Alia's newborn affair, Alia's recent statement about live-in relationship and marriage will leave you all surprised. Is she hinting at Katrina & Ranbir? Well, you gotta decide yourself after reading her take on the same.
What's Alia Take On Getting Married?
In her recent interview with HT, Alia told, "Nothing is cast in stone, right? So, if I feel that I'm in a position where I want to take such a step, then I will. I've always believed that I would get married because of kids.
So, if I am like, ‘This is the time I want to have my children and am also ready to have babies,' I will get married."
Will Alia Walk Down The Aisle With Ranbir?
"Yes, I've not set any deadline, because it doesn't really matter. I may be like, ‘Listen, I love you, so let's get married and live together but I will still work,'" said Alia.
Alia On Live-in Relationship
"So, I may get married just to live with that person. It's also because I don't want to be in a live-in relationship. I don't want to live with someone until I get married. So, it(marriage) may happen for that reason."
Ahem Ahem!
Interestingly, Ranbir Kapoor's ex-girlfriend, Katrina Kaif was in a live-in relationship with him and we can't help but wonder if Alia's recent statement is a sly dig at Katrina. Well, we hope not!
Recently, Ranbir Also Talked About Having Kids
While speaking about 'solitude', Ranbir had told GQ, "At some point it begins to seem selfish. Often, I'm in my own little cocoon, and there's a lot of making up to do.
As I grow older, I realise that life is not really what happens on a movie set. The truth is that people forget you, even if you've done 30 years of amazing work, and you've left a legacy behind."
Ranbir: I Want To Have Grandchildren & A Companion
"When you're 70 or 75, you're not going to have that fame and adulation. People aren't going to want to take selfies with you, and after it's all done, who's it going to be? It's going to be you alone in a chair with an oxygen tank, wondering where everyone went.
I'm painting a drastic picture right now, as a warning to myself that this could be me, and I don't want to be that person. I want to have healthy grandchildren, a companion, even at the age of 80."
Ranbir On Dating Alia Bhatt
In the same interview, Ranbir Made his relationship with Alia Bhatt official and said, "It's really new right now, and I don't want to over speak. It needs time to breathe and it needs space."
'Let It Cook A Bit'
"As an actor, as a person, Alia is - what's the right word? - flowing right now. When I see her work, when I see her act, even in life, what she gives is something that I'm aspiring to for myself. It's new for us, so let it cook a bit."
Ranbir On Being Newly In Love
Ranbir also expressed how it feels to newly in love and said, "It always comes with a lot of excitement. It's a new person, it comes with new beats.
Old tricks become new tricks again - you know, being charming and romantic, all of that. I think I'm more balanced today. I value relationships more. I can appreciate hurt and what it does to a person much more than I could a couple years back."
When Priyanka's NOSE SURGERY Went Wrong & Was THROWN OUT Of 7 Films!
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.