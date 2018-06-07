 »   »   »  Did Alia Bhatt Take A MAJOR DIG At Katrina Kaif? Drops A Hint About Marrying Ranbir Kapoor Soon

What's Alia Take On Getting Married?

In her recent interview with HT, Alia told, "Nothing is cast in stone, right? So, if I feel that I'm in a position where I want to take such a step, then I will. I've always believed that I would get married because of kids.

So, if I am like, ‘This is the time I want to have my children and am also ready to have babies,' I will get married."

Will Alia Walk Down The Aisle With Ranbir?

"Yes, I've not set any deadline, because it doesn't really matter. I may be like, ‘Listen, I love you, so let's get married and live together but I will still work,'" said Alia.

Alia On Live-in Relationship

"So, I may get married just to live with that person. It's also because I don't want to be in a live-in relationship. I don't want to live with someone until I get married. So, it(marriage) may happen for that reason."

Ahem Ahem!

Interestingly, Ranbir Kapoor's ex-girlfriend, Katrina Kaif was in a live-in relationship with him and we can't help but wonder if Alia's recent statement is a sly dig at Katrina. Well, we hope not!

Recently, Ranbir Also Talked About Having Kids

While speaking about 'solitude', Ranbir had told GQ, "At some point it begins to seem selfish. Often, I'm in my own little cocoon, and there's a lot of making up to do.

As I grow older, I realise that life is not really what happens on a movie set. The truth is that people forget you, even if you've done 30 years of amazing work, and you've left a legacy behind."

Ranbir: I Want To Have Grandchildren & A Companion

"When you're 70 or 75, you're not going to have that fame and adulation. People aren't going to want to take selfies with you, and after it's all done, who's it going to be? It's going to be you alone in a chair with an oxygen tank, wondering where everyone went.

I'm painting a drastic picture right now, as a warning to myself that this could be me, and I don't want to be that person. I want to have healthy grandchildren, a companion, even at the age of 80."

Ranbir On Dating Alia Bhatt

In the same interview, Ranbir Made his relationship with Alia Bhatt official and said, "It's really new right now, and I don't want to over speak. It needs time to breathe and it needs space."

'Let It Cook A Bit'

"As an actor, as a person, Alia is - what's the right word? - flowing right now. When I see her work, when I see her act, even in life, what she gives is something that I'm aspiring to for myself. It's new for us, so let it cook a bit."

Ranbir On Being Newly In Love

Ranbir also expressed how it feels to newly in love and said, "It always comes with a lot of excitement. It's a new person, it comes with new beats.

Old tricks become new tricks again - you know, being charming and romantic, all of that. I think I'm more balanced today. I value relationships more. I can appreciate hurt and what it does to a person much more than I could a couple years back."