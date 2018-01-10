 »   »   » OOPS! Did Anushka Sharma Make A FASHION BLUNDER At Wedding Reception? Her Outfit Receives CRITICISM

When it comes to wedding of any A-lister actress, all eyes are on details - right from her wedding outfit to the decoration as well as the guest list. Something similar happened when Anushka Sharma tied knot to Virat Kohli and sent her fans & media into frenzy.

While the actress looked breathtakingly gorgeous on her wedding day, she received a lot of criticism for her Delhi wedding reception outfit - a red Benarasi saree.

In an exclusive interview to Telegraph, ace fashion designer Sabyasachi, who designed all the wedding outfits of Anushka Sharma, talks about receiving flak for Anushka's one wedding outfit look!

Sabyasachi On How Red Benarasi Saree Came Into The Picture For Anushka’s Wedding Reception Speaking about the same, Sabyasachi said, "For her Delhi reception, Anushka wanted to wear a sari and also sindoor. So I generally suggested to her if she would want to wear a red Benarasi." "For me, it was a wish fulfilment, because I have seen every Bengali bride getting married in a red Benarasi." Anushka Wanted To Keep It Simple "Also, a lot of north Indian girls, especially from Uttar Pradesh, they wear a lot of Benarasi saris. What I liked about her was, it was not an inaccessible piece... a lot of middle-class and upper-middle-class girls can also wear a Benarasi sari." Anushka Didn’t Want Anything ‘Exclusive’ Sabyasachi revealed that, "What excited me about this is - this is how clothing should be. A lot of people want to go for things which are exclusive, but Anushka was very inclusive." Anushka Wanted To Stay Connected With Her Traditions "She wanted to wear something that was part of her tradition and I did not give her something that was very designer. I gave her something very traditional and something that a lot of girls can go into the sari shops and buy for themselves," explained the designer. Sabyasachi On Receiving Negative Reactions On Anushka’s Wedding Reception Look "I got a lot of flak for Anushka's Delhi reception outfit because a lot of people said ‘Iss main designer kya hai?' But the comments made me smile because that is exactly what we wanted to do, we wanted her to be accessible, we did not want her to sit in an ivory tower." Anushka Wanted Glamorous Yet Understated Look For Her Mumbai Reception Talking about the same, he said, "For her Bombay reception, she wanted to be glamorous, but again Anushka being Anushka, she wanted it understated. She wanted it elegant and quiet. So there was a lot of bling in it, but because the colour was almost like a mouse brown, almost like a vintage grey, it looked muted." Anushka Indeed Looked Fresh.. "And she wore solitaires with a diamond necklace; she didn't go all out and wear too much jewellery. She had open hair and she looked young and fresh." Sabyasachi Takes A Sly Dig At Other B-town Actresses For Going Over The Top "And I liked the fact that she held her own while many guests at her reception went over the top. I think when you decide to be yourself for your own wedding, that's a sign of modernity and class."

On the work front, Anushka Sharma will be next seen in Pari, a horror flick, which is all set to release on March 2, 2018. Currently, she's busy with the shooting of her upcoming film with Shahrukh Khan and Aanand L Rai - Zero. Post wrapping up the shoot of Zero, Anushka will also ick-start the shooting of her yet another project - Sui Dhaga.