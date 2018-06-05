 »   »   »  Did Harshvardhan Kapoor INSULT His Sisters Sonam & Rhea Kapoor? Gets SLAMMED For His Awful Reply!

'Sonam Is In Her Own World'

While speaking to Quartz, Harshvardhan said, "Sonam is in her own world, and she's done all kinds of films. But I also think it's easier sometimes for a heroine to fit in a lot of films...for example, a Padman is not driven by her, right?"

'I Don't Take Advice From Sonam'

"So she doesn't have to be there for a 100 days. Heroines can be more free. For me now, the whole film will hinge on my shoulders...So, I don't really take advice from her," added Harshvardhan Kapoor.

Harshvardhan On His Producer Sister Rhea Kapoor

"Rhea's a producer. She has more marketing feedback as opposed to creative feedback with script and stuff. Our films (Bhavesh Joshi and Veere di Wedding) are releasing on the same day, so she's too busy and she couldn't help us."

Harshvardhan Also Opposed Promoting Movies On TV Reality Shows

Speaking about one thing that he doesn't like to do to market a film, he said, "What I don't like is going on reality television shows. We all can't be reduced to this to sell our films. Maybe for a big Rs 80 Crore or Rs 100 Crore film with like a Salman Khan or a Shah Rukh (Khan), it makes sense."

Harshvardhan Gets Slammed!

A Twitter user named Gulab Jamun, "Always felt vague sympathy for Harshvardhan Kapoor because he was the slightly neglected sibling but clearly that was premature and unfounded. He's not the neglected sibling, he's the asshole no one likes." [sic]

Pavitra Kumari‏ @PavitraKrTweets

"According to him, Sonam had it easy coz she is a Heroine. What about the fact that Sonam was the Hero of Aisha, Khoobsurat, Dolly Ki Doli, Neerja and Veere Di Wedding??" [sic]

Shikha Chandarana‏ @shikhaislate

"What makes this worse is that the film he is talking about VDW HINGES on the heroines shoulders? So what even is he on about." [sic]

kriti‏ @KritiStarr

"I hope I'm not being too harsh but wth?? Has he forgotten about Neerja?? I didn't have any opinion about him before but this just frustates me." [sic]

H @AllWeKnow0

"The lad has got his sister's name tattooed. So what if he puts down her work to make him feel high of himself. So what if he doesn't like to acknowledge her hardwork. So what if he does such stuff to promote a film. He has got their names TATTOOED." [sic]

Harshvardhan Kapoor's Clarification

Finding himself at the receiving end of flak, Harsh took to Twitter to clarify that he was misquoted and wrote, "If you believe everything printed in the media and start accusing people immediately ... can't help you ... I never said this ... it's taken completely out of context and misinterpreted ok I'm done defending myself gonna go hang with my sisters now bye."