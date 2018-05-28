 »   »   »  SELFISH SONG: Did Iulia Vantur CONFIRM Her Relationship With Salman Khan? Sounds Unfazed By Trolls

Iulia On 'Selfish' Song

While speaking to Pinkvilla, Iulia said, "I was there when the song was created so it grew in me - it's a part of me already. I love the melody - Vishal's sensibility can be felt there, I like the message, which is different and special."



"You ask someone to think of himself/herself only if you really care very much about the person and want the betterment of that person. It's a song you sing for someone you love."



Iulia's Reaction When She Heard The Lyrics For The First Time

"It was love at first hearing - and became our most favourite song. We were jamming one day, and the music director Vishal Mishra was playing his guitar when this beautiful melody was created. The lyrics became an instant hit between all our friends, everyone started humming them and it worked very well for a situation in the movie."



Iulia Is All Thankful To Salman

"Like that the song entered Race3 and Vishal asked me to record the female part. Later on Atif crooned the song in his wonderful voice. I feel really blessed that I'm a part of the song. It is very dear to my heart and I hope the audience will connect to it too."



Iulia Reveals Salman Came Up With The Idea Of 'Selfish' Song

Speaking about the same, Iulia said, "It was Salman who came up with the thought we should be selfish at least once - as the lyrics go, ‘Ik baar baby selfish ho ke jio naa'. I was surprised because as children we have been taught that love is selfless and that we should offer love without expecting anything in return."



Salman's Thought Is 'New' In Approach

"But his thought was new in approach. To at least once think of yourself, can be a good advice for the givers, especially mothers and Indian women. They are always there for everyone, taking care of everything - from their kids, husbands, families, friends, colleagues, to their house and work."



Iulia Says The Song Is Dedicated To Indian Women

"..In the process they often forget to think of themselves. So this song is a reminder that at least once we should take a moment to think about ourselves - not in a literally selfish way but to recharge ourselves so we get more resources to share with others."

