 »   »   »  Did Janhvi Kapoor & Ishaan Khatter Feel Any Pressure For Recreating 'Zingaat' For Dhadak?

One of the most popular tracks of recent times, Zingaat has been recreated for Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor's Hindi film debut "Dhadak" but the duo says they faced no pressure while shooting for the popular number. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Dhadak is an official Hindi adaptation of 2016 critically-acclaimed Marathi blockbuster Sairat.

While the soundtrack of Sairat was a hit, Zingaat went on to become a crossover song took the audience by storm - not only in the country but also internationally.



When asked if recreating the song was a intimidating, Janhvi told reporters, "There was no pressure. We wanted to make a good song, something that is true to our film but we didn't take any pressure. We were trying to play our characters, trying to make ourdirector happy and listening to Farah Khan(choreographer) ma'am."



Ishaan echoed the same sentiment and said the song has a universal appeal and the team's effort was to 'capture the moment and be sincere to it'. They were speaking at the launch of the song, here. It has been composed by Ajay-Atul, who had also composed the original song, and has lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.



The song has been choreographed by Farah Khan and Ishaan said apart from the hook step, free style dominates the number.



"Farah and Shashank's idea was that we will not choreograph too much, we will define a hook step and then we will just let go, let people dance the way they want to when they listen to the song. We wanted to capture that," he said.



While the original film was set in Maharashtra and hence the Marathi word Zingaat went perfectly with it. When asked why he retained the song title for "Dhadak" which is based in Rajasthan, Shashank said, "The word 'zingaat' was never used in popular Marathi literature.



"It doesn't even have a defined meaning, it suggests being carefree. The way we have used it, 'naache zing-zing-zingaat' would suggest to dance carefree. So I don't think there should be any problem with it."



Dhadak is scheduled to release on July 20.

