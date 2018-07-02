 »   »   »  Starry Tantrums? Did Katrina Kaif & Jacqueline Fernandez IGNORE Daisy Shah & Made Her Feel Isolated?

Related Articles
It's been a week since the Da-Bangg has kick-started and along with his crew, Salman Khan has already performed in many cities of U.S. We all know that Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha and Daisy Shah are part of the tour and accompanying Salman for the same. While, Salman shares a great rapport with all the four beauties, rumours were rife that Daisy Shah is feeling ignored by Kat, Jackky and Sona.
According to Filmfare, "Even though Daisy Shah is accompanying them on the tour, it seems that the three actresses are choosing not to interact with her much." However, Daisy Shah shut down all the rumours with a single post!
All Is Well?
Amid all the hullabaloo, Daisy Shah shared this picture and captioned it as saying, "Always stronger together ?#awesomefoursome #iheartthesegirls?#dabanggreloadedtour Pic courtesy @asimfarooki."
Same Thing Happened With Jacqueline & Katrina
Just like Daisy Shah, a few days ago, Jacqueline & Katrina were also in headlines for not gelling up with each other and it was also reported that the duo has refused to stay in the same hotel too.
But They Rubbished The Rumours Like A Pro!
Jacqueline & Katrina shut down the rumours and they did it with utmost sass. The duo posted a sassy picture with Sonakshi Sinha and put all the catfight rumours to rest.
More Pics From The Da-Bangg Tour
On a related note, we're here with more inside pictures of the lovely ladies from the Da-Bangg tour. Daisy Shah posted this picture in her Instagram page and captioned it as saying, "Thank You Dallas county police for handling a completely sold out show ?#1withthegirls #dabanggreloadedtour."
'Mad Girls'
Jacqueline Fernandez shared this fun-filled picture with Sonakshi Sinha and captioned it as saying, "Forever madness with her @aslisona #dabanggtourreloaded."
Cool, We Say!
A super cool picture from Dallas featuring Jacqueline Fernandez, Katrina Kaif and Sonakshi Sinha in super fun mode.
'Stunning'
A spectacular shot of Katrina Kaif, taking the crowd by storm with her killer stage performance.
Salman & Jacqueline
Jacqueline Fernandez & Salman Khan shake legs on their hit numbers while performing in Dallas and we're totally loving this candid click of them.
