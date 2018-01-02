 »   »   » OUCH! Did Katrina Kaif Take A MAJOR DIG At Kangana Ranaut Post Tiger Zinda Hai Success?

Post the release of Salman Khan starrer Tiger Zinda Hai, Katrina Kaif was highly appreciated for her high-octane action-sequences in the film and left everyone stunned!

While, the entire Tiger Zinda Hai team is going gaga over the success of the film, Katrina makes a valid point when asked about portraying a strong female character in the film and it seems she also took a sly dig at Kangana Ranaut.

We Wonder If This Statement Of Katrina Is Pointed Towards Kangana? HT quoted Katrina Kaif as saying, "It's extremely important, and that's why it feels nice. Portraying the role of a powerful female character or projecting women in strong light don't necessarily mean that one has to play the protagonist, or the solo lead." That's Indeed A Big Compliment For Katrina "The fact that people are talking about my action scenes or role in the film despite Salman's presence is exciting. It is really nice to see that the female character could be as strong," the actress added. Did You Know What Did Katrina Find The Most Difficult Part Of Doing TZH? Recently, during the promotion of TZH, Katrina had revealed to an entertainment portal about the most difficult part of shooting the film and had told, "Probably, the training was a little difficult because physical training can be very taxing and it is hard because I am not a gymnast or a martial artist that it comes naturally to me." Katrina Worked Hard For TZH "I had to work hard for it and there was a lot of physical training for all of us in the team for all the stunts and all of that. Ali got a great team together, great energy, different people came from different disciplines."

She had further added, "For gun training, we had people who had been in combat for several years and who knew exactly how to handle each weapon. For the hand to hand combat there was a different set of choreographers, so it was good, good to learn all these things."

On the work front, she will be next seen in Shahrukh Khan-Anushka Sharma starrer Zero.