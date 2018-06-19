 »   »   »  Did Madhuri Dixit Call Rajkumar Hirani To Delete Her Scenes In Sanju? Here Is The Truth!

Was There A Fleeting Reference To Madhuri?

Rumors were rife that the makers of the film had included one fleeting reference to Madhuri in Sanju. However, they edited it out But on her request, that has also been edited out in the final cut.



It Was Alleged That Madhuri Wanted No Fleeting Reference To Her In Sanju

A Pinkvilla report had stated that Madhuri had called up Rajkumar Hirani and insisted that no reference to her should be there in the film.



Director Rajkumar Hirani Reveals The Truth

Recently while speaking to us when Hirani was asked about these reports, he clarified, "I received no call from Madhuri Dixit ever. These reports are completely false. She never called me up to edit or delete any portions. There's nothing like that."



For Those Who Ain't Aware

The story about Sanjay-Madhuri's link-up first broke in when they were shooting for Saajan. Speaking about it in an interview with Movie Magazine in October 1993, Dutt was quoted as saying, "This story broke out around the time of Saajan. In fact when the story broke out in the press, she was shooting for Khel in Kenya. So, when we had a schedule of Saajan after that, I went up and said sorry to her. Because she was under public scrutiny for no fault of her. She took it well."



Madhuri's Reaction When Asked About Alleged Affair With Sanjay Being A Part Of Sanju

A few months back when Madhuri was asked about rumours about her alleged-liason with Sanjay in the 90s being a part of Sanju, the actress had said, "For where I am today, this [the topic of Dutt] has become redundant. Life has come a long way since then. I don't know where these reports are coming from. In any case, it doesn't make a difference to me."



Is Karishma Tannu Playing Madhuri In Sanju?

The actress is keeping her lips sealed about her role and was quoted as saying by IANS, "I won't be able to say that but I am playing an important role."

