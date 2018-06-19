 »   »   »  Did Madhuri Dixit Call Rajkumar Hirani To Delete Her Scenes In Sanju? Here Is The Truth!

Related Articles
- Ranbir Kapoor Will Never Be Unfaithful To A Role In A Film For This Reason!
- Rishi Kapoor Once FIRED Sanjay Dutt For Spoiling Ranbir Kapoor & Said 'Isko Tere Jaisa Mat Bana'
- Ranbir Kapoor Might Prove Katrina Wrong About Alia Bhatt! Sounds Damn Serious About Marriage & Kids
- Ranbir Kapoor Ignores Katrina Kaif While Singing Praises Of Deepika Padukone & Alia Bhatt!
- What Happened When Ranbir Kapoor Told Rajkumar Hirani That His Mom Neetu Didn't Like Sanju's Climax?
- EXCLUSIVE: Thanks To Ranbir Kapoor! Katrina Kaif Is Getting Closer To Salman Khan & Family
- Katrina Kaif Feeling Betrayed! She Knows Her Ex-Boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor Will Cheat On Alia Bhatt Too
- Ranbir Kapoor Reveals When He Will Get Married, Will Alia Bhatt Be His Bride?
- How Ranbir Kapoor Handles Failures & Stays Positive?
- Fans Have Found The Doppelganger Of Bollywood Actor Ranbir Kapoor
- Ranbir Kapoor HITS BACK At Salman Khan For His Comment 'Sanjay Dutt Should Play Himself In Sanju'
- Sanju: Rajkumar Hirani Reveals Details About Vicky Kaushal's Role In This Ranbir Kapoor Starrer!
Sanjay Dutt's romantic liason with Madhuri Dixit way back in the 90s is no secret. It was said the actor's TADA arrest took their rumoured relationship to an unfortunate end. However Madhuri categorically in an interview had denied being involved with the actor.
Ever since the trailer of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju is out, there have been lot of speculations whether there would be any reference to the 'Dhak-dhak' girl. Here's the latest update on the same that we have for you-
Was There A Fleeting Reference To Madhuri?
Rumors were rife that the makers of the film had included one fleeting reference to Madhuri in Sanju. However, they edited it out on her request.
It Was Alleged That Madhuri Wanted No Fleeting Reference To Her In Sanju
A Pinkvilla report had stated that Madhuri had called up Rajkumar Hirani and insisted that no reference to her should be there in the film.
Director Rajkumar Hirani Reveals The Truth
Recently while speaking to us when Hirani was asked about these reports, he clarified, "I received no call from Madhuri Dixit ever. These reports are completely false. She never called me up to edit or delete any portions. There's nothing like that."
For Those Who Ain't Aware
The story about Sanjay-Madhuri's link-up first broke in when they were shooting for Saajan. Speaking about it in an interview with Movie Magazine in October 1993, Dutt was quoted as saying, "This story broke out around the time of Saajan. In fact when the story broke out in the press, she was shooting for Khel in Kenya. So, when we had a schedule of Saajan after that, I went up and said sorry to her. Because she was under public scrutiny for no fault of her. She took it well."
Madhuri's Reaction When Asked About Alleged Affair With Sanjay Being A Part Of Sanju
A few months back when Madhuri was asked about rumours about her alleged-liason with Sanjay in the 90s being a part of Sanju, the actress had said, "For where I am today, this [the topic of Dutt] has become redundant. Life has come a long way since then. I don't know where these reports are coming from. In any case, it doesn't make a difference to me."
Is Karishma Tannu Playing Madhuri In Sanju?
The actress is keeping her lips sealed about her role and was quoted as saying by IANS, "I won't be able to say that but I am playing an important role."
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.