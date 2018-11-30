English
 »   »   »  Did Malaika Arora Declare Her Love For Arjun Kapoor With Her New Pendant? Actress Has This To Say!

Did Malaika Arora Declare Her Love For Arjun Kapoor With Her New Pendant? Actress Has This To Say!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Malaika Arora wears this special pendant for Arjun Kapoor; Check Out | FilmiBeat

    Of late, alleged lovebirds Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been painting the town red with their growing romance. From going out on dinner dates to making public appearances, the couple isn't apprehensive about hiding their relationship any more. Adding more fuel to the fire, Arjun Kapoor set several tongues wagging with his 'I am not sngle' confession on Karan Johar's show, Koffee With Karan.

    Recently, Malaika Arora sent the social media into tizzy when she posted a picture where she is seen  wearing a pendant which has 'AM' engraved on it. Immediately, speculations went rife that the initials stood for Arjun and Malaika's name. Soon, the actress stepped into the picture to make a clarification-

    The Picture Which Caught Everyone's Attention

    Malaika had posted this picture where she is seen flaunting her new pendant and thanking Vahbiz Mehta for it.

    Malaika Reveals The Mystery Behind The Initials

    Soon, the actress took to her Instagram story to set the record straight and revealed that the initials stood for her name, 'Malaika Arora'.

    When Malaika Reacted To Dating Rumours

    In a recent interview with Hindustan Times when Malaika was quizzed about her wedding rumours with Arjun, she said, "I never answer personal questions. Not that I shy away from answering or whatever. I just don't feel comfortable talking about my personal life. And whatever my life has been, everyone is aware of it. I don't need to be talking about it. I am just enjoying my life - it's beautiful and precious."

    Meanwhile, Arjun Wants To Get Married

    On Koffee With Karan, Arjun confessed that he is open to marriage now. He said that earlier he wasn't ready; however, now, he wants to get married.

    Well, we wonder what Malaika thinks about Arjun's confession?

    ALSO READ: Malaika Arora Reacts To Her BF Arjun Kapoor's 'Koffee With Karan' Episode: 'It Was Hot & Honest'

    Read more about: arjun kapoor Malaika Arora
    Story first published: Friday, November 30, 2018, 10:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 30, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue