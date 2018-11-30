 »   »   »  Did Malaika Arora Declare Her Love For Arjun Kapoor With Her New Pendant? Actress Has This To Say!

The Picture Which Caught Everyone's Attention

Malaika had posted this picture where she is seen flaunting her new pendant and thanking Vahbiz Mehta for it.

Malaika Reveals The Mystery Behind The Initials

Soon, the actress took to her Instagram story to set the record straight and revealed that the initials stood for her name, 'Malaika Arora'.

When Malaika Reacted To Dating Rumours

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times when Malaika was quizzed about her wedding rumours with Arjun, she said, "I never answer personal questions. Not that I shy away from answering or whatever. I just don't feel comfortable talking about my personal life. And whatever my life has been, everyone is aware of it. I don't need to be talking about it. I am just enjoying my life - it's beautiful and precious."

Meanwhile, Arjun Wants To Get Married

On Koffee With Karan, Arjun confessed that he is open to marriage now. He said that earlier he wasn't ready; however, now, he wants to get married.

Well, we wonder what Malaika thinks about Arjun's confession?