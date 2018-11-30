 »   »   »  Did Malaika Arora Declare Her Love For Arjun Kapoor With Her New Pendant? Actress Has This To Say!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Of late, alleged lovebirds Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been painting the town red with their growing romance. From going out on dinner dates to making public appearances, the couple isn't apprehensive about hiding their relationship any more. Adding more fuel to the fire, Arjun Kapoor set several tongues wagging with his 'I am not sngle' confession on Karan Johar's show, Koffee With Karan.
Recently, Malaika Arora sent the social media into tizzy when she posted a picture where she is seen wearing a pendant which has 'AM' engraved on it. Immediately, speculations went rife that the initials stood for Arjun and Malaika's name. Soon, the actress stepped into the picture to make a clarification-
The Picture Which Caught Everyone's Attention
Malaika had posted this picture where she is seen flaunting her new pendant and thanking Vahbiz Mehta for it.
Malaika Reveals The Mystery Behind The Initials
Soon, the actress took to her Instagram story to set the record straight and revealed that the initials stood for her name, 'Malaika Arora'.
When Malaika Reacted To Dating Rumours
In a recent interview with Hindustan Times when Malaika was quizzed about her wedding rumours with Arjun, she said, "I never answer personal questions. Not that I shy away from answering or whatever. I just don't feel comfortable talking about my personal life. And whatever my life has been, everyone is aware of it. I don't need to be talking about it. I am just enjoying my life - it's beautiful and precious."
Meanwhile, Arjun Wants To Get Married
On Koffee With Karan, Arjun confessed that he is open to marriage now. He said that earlier he wasn't ready; however, now, he wants to get married.
Well, we wonder what Malaika thinks about Arjun's confession?
