 »   »   » Did Mouni Roy & Others Just Drop A Hint About Something Brewing Between Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt?

A Picture Says It All

Alia posted this picture on Instagram with a cute emoji caption. Uff, these two look mesmerizing together!



Alia's Close-Ones Are Lovestruck Just As Us!

Some of Ranbir-Alia's close friends like Mouni Roy, Bipasha Basu, Tanisha Mukherjee commented with a simple heart emoji. Not just that, even Alia's sister Shaheen posted a heart emoji poked by an arrow. Hmm, somebody seems to be definitely brewing here?



Single & Ready To Mingle?

Ever since Ranbir- Alia began working together on Ayan Mukherjee's Brahmastra, rumours have been rife about their alleged closeness. Last year, Ranbir broke up with his longtime girlfriend Katrina. On the other hand, reports suggest that Alia too has called it quits with her alleged beau Sidharth Malhotra.



Ahem-Ahem

When Alia was asked about her link-up rumours with Ranbir Kapoor and whether it has affected their relationship and bond, she told a daily that she hasn't asked Ranbir about the same yet. She further added that Ranbir wouldn't pay much heed to these rumours and there was no need to clarify or deny anything.Alia also professed that she feels very fortunate to be around him at this point in her life (was she hinting at her break-up with Sid?)



Alia On Working With Ranbir

"I've always wanted to work with Ranbir. In fact, I was looking forward to the day I'd get to shoot with him because I've been fascinated by the way he steps into his characters. When we filmed together, it was exactly the way I had imagined it. He's not only a fabulous actor but also a fabulous human being. It really doesn't get better than a film set with Ayan and Ranbir on it.



