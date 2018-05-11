 »   »   » Did Mouni Roy & Others Just Drop A Hint About Something Brewing Between Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt?

Related Articles
- Alia Bhatt Adds Fuel To Her Affair Rumours With Ranbir Kapoor; Caught Blushing & Hiding Her Face
- Sanju New Poster: Ranbir Kapoor Takes Us Back In Time When Sanjay Dutt Was In Jail!
- AYE VILLAIN! Sanjay Dutt To Create Trouble For Ranbir Kapoor's War Hero In Shamshera
- PICS: Aishwarya Rai AVOIDS Salman; Katrina Acts COOL With Alia But SNUBS Ranbir At Sonam's Reception
- DATING OR NOT? Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Set Tongues Wagging At Sonam Kapoor's Reception!
- Sonam Kapoor's Wedding Party: Ranbir-Katrina, Salman-Aishwarya & Other B-Town Exes Under A Roof!
- Stars Spotted At Sonam Kapoor's RECEPTION: Aishwarya Rai, SRK, Ranbir, Katrina, Alia & Others [PICS]
- Ranbir Kapoor & Varun Dhawan Good For 'Ram Lakhan' Remake: Subhash Ghai
- Sanju New Poster: Ranbir Kapoor Dons A Pathani With A Deja Vu To 2013!
- Fight With Katrina To Get Worse! Alia Bhatt Says She Won't DENY Her Affair Buzz With Ranbir Kapoor
- Shamshera First Look: Ranbir Kapoor As A Dacoit & A Solid Punch-Line, We Are Already All Whistles!
- Sanju New Poster: Nope, That's Not Sanjay Dutt But Ranbir Kapoor As Munna Bhai!
Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception was a grand affair with a galaxy of stars from Bollywood descending to bless the newly-weds. However it was rumoured lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt 'arriving together' which set several tongues wagging. Soon, the social media was busy speculating if they are dating or not.
ALSO READ: Cannes: Deepika Padukone Knows How To Get The Cape Game Bang On, See It For Yourself!
If that wasn't enough, Alia shared a picture of her and Ranbir from the evening which added more fuel to the dating rumours. Check it out here-
A Picture Says It All
Alia posted this picture on Instagram with a cute emoji caption. Uff, these two look mesmerizing together!
Alia's Close-Ones Are Lovestruck Just As Us!
Some of Ranbir-Alia's close friends like Mouni Roy, Bipasha Basu, Tanisha Mukherjee commented with a simple heart emoji. Not just that, even Alia's sister Shaheen posted a heart emoji poked by an arrow. Hmm, somebody seems to be definitely brewing here?
Single & Ready To Mingle?
Ever since Ranbir- Alia began working together on Ayan Mukherjee's Brahmastra, rumours have been rife about their alleged closeness. Last year, Ranbir broke up with his longtime girlfriend Katrina. On the other hand, reports suggest that Alia too has called it quits with her alleged beau Sidharth Malhotra.
Ahem-Ahem
When Alia was asked about her link-up rumours with Ranbir Kapoor and whether it has affected their relationship and bond, she told a daily that she hasn't asked Ranbir about the same yet. She further added that Ranbir wouldn't pay much heed to these rumours and there was no need to clarify or deny anything.Alia also professed that she feels very fortunate to be around him at this point in her life (was she hinting at her break-up with Sid?)
Alia On Working With Ranbir
"I've always wanted to work with Ranbir. In fact, I was looking forward to the day I'd get to shoot with him because I've been fascinated by the way he steps into his characters. When we filmed together, it was exactly the way I had imagined it. He's not only a fabulous actor but also a fabulous human being. It really doesn't get better than a film set with Ayan and Ranbir on it.
I've always wanted to work with Ranbir. In fact, I was looking forward to the day I'd get to shoot with him because I've been fascinated by the way he steps into his characters. When we filmed together, it was exactly the way I had imagined it. He's not only a fabulous actor but also a fabulous human being. It really doesn't get better than a film set with Ayan and Ranbir on it," she had said in a Mumbai Mirror interview.
Meanwhile, what do you folks think about Ranbir-Alia's 'hide-n-seek' when it comes to their relationship status? Let us know in the cmment section below?
ALSO READ: Raazi Review: Alia Bhatt Triumphs As An Unsung Hero In This Riveting Espionage Thriller!
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.