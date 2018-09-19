 »   »   »  Did People's Behaviour Change Towards Ranbir Kapoor When He Was Delivering Flops? The Actor Opens Up

Related Articles
- Sui Dhaga Challenge: Alia Bhatt Nominates Karan Johar & Ranbir Kapoor; Akshay Kumar Fails To Do It
-
- Alia Bhatt's Mom Soni Razdan On Ranbir Kapoor: He Is A Lovely, Lovely Boy
- Ranbir Kapoor Is A Womanizer! Alia Bhatt Gets Slut-shamed For Allegedly Ditching Sidharth Malhotra
- The Nun Gets A Royal Taste Of Bollywood Memes! Check It Out!
- Deepika Padukone Talks About Ex-Boyfriend, Says Only Ranbir Kapoor Had The Guts To Say This To Me!
- Guess Who Dropped By On Ranbir-Alia's Brahmastra Sets? None Other Than The President Of India!
- Rishi Kapoor Who Reprimanded Katrina Kaif From Calling Him 'Papa' Says He & Neetu Like Alia Bhatt!
- Sorry Katrina, But Karan Has Already Told Alia Bhatt That Ranbir Kapoor Will Be The BEST Husband!
- Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt To Appear In A Magazine Cover As A 'Couple'!
- Listen Up Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt! Jaya Prada Wants You Two To Star In The Remake Of THIS Movie!
- Mahesh Bhatt Opens Up About Alia Bhatt's Wedding With Ranbir Kapoor!
- Koffee With Karan 6: Conjectures Brushed Off By Karan Johar, Warns People To Not Believe Them
Ranbir Kapoor is an actor par excellence. In the past, the actor has taken quite a lot of risks while experimenting with the genres of movies he's worked on. Some worked in favour of him, while some flopped drastically. But that didn't affect the love of the audience for him and the 'Janta' knows he's one blessed actor and no matter how bad the film turns out to be, no one would like pointing a finger towards his acting skills.
In an interview with a leading daily, Ranbir talked about facing success and failures and also revealed how people around him reacted to it!
Did People’s Behaviour Change Towards Him?
"I don't think I faced that bad a time. I still have had a lot of people who liked me and thought that I am a good actor. They gave me a lot of support.
But to be honest, I was born into a film family so I was aware of such things even while growing up. That's why I don't take success to my head and failure to my heart."
Ranbir Further Added...
"See, if somebody is changing, it is fine with me, maybe because I don't even give myself too much importance. I feel I am just an average actor and a below-average person, who just got great opportunities."
Ranbir Considers Himself Successful Because He’s Confident
Ranbir also asserted that he has good belief and confidence in himself that he can do something and that's why he is successful. "Otherwise, I am not saving the world. I am just acting in movies so just can't take it that seriously," said Ranbir.
Ranbir Doesn’t Get Affected With People’s High Expectations
Ranbir is happy that people have high expectations from him and said, "It's a very good thing. If people see potential in someone, it's always great and encouraging but you also have to deliver."
"So, the constant struggle and constant endeavour is to make my films reach out to a large audience. The idea is to be a part of films, which make a large number of people happy but at the same time, I want to do it my way."
Inputs From Hindustan Times
Remo D'Souza Just BLAMED Salman Khan For Its Failure?