English
 »   »   »  Did People's Behaviour Change Towards Ranbir Kapoor When He Was Delivering Flops? The Actor Opens Up

Did People's Behaviour Change Towards Ranbir Kapoor When He Was Delivering Flops? The Actor Opens Up

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Ranbir Kapoor is an actor par excellence. In the past, the actor has taken quite a lot of risks while experimenting with the genres of movies he's worked on. Some worked in favour of him, while some flopped drastically. But that didn't affect the love of the audience for him and the 'Janta' knows he's one blessed actor and no matter how bad the film turns out to be, no one would like pointing a finger towards his acting skills.

    In an interview with a leading daily, Ranbir talked about facing success and failures and also revealed how people around him reacted to it!

    Did People’s Behaviour Change Towards Him?

    "I don't think I faced that bad a time. I still have had a lot of people who liked me and thought that I am a good actor. They gave me a lot of support.

    But to be honest, I was born into a film family so I was aware of such things even while growing up. That's why I don't take success to my head and failure to my heart."

    Ranbir Further Added...

    "See, if somebody is changing, it is fine with me, maybe because I don't even give myself too much importance. I feel I am just an average actor and a below-average person, who just got great opportunities."

    Ranbir Considers Himself Successful Because He’s Confident

    Ranbir also asserted that he has good belief and confidence in himself that he can do something and that's why he is successful. "Otherwise, I am not saving the world. I am just acting in movies so just can't take it that seriously," said Ranbir.

    Ranbir Doesn’t Get Affected With People’s High Expectations

    Ranbir is happy that people have high expectations from him and said, "It's a very good thing. If people see potential in someone, it's always great and encouraging but you also have to deliver."

    "So, the constant struggle and constant endeavour is to make my films reach out to a large audience. The idea is to be a part of films, which make a large number of people happy but at the same time, I want to do it my way."

    Inputs From Hindustan Times

    Remo D'Souza Just BLAMED Salman Khan For Its Failure?

    Read more about: ranbir kapoor
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue