 »   »   »  Did People's Behaviour Change Towards Ranbir Kapoor When He Was Delivering Flops? The Actor Opens Up

Did People’s Behaviour Change Towards Him?

"I don't think I faced that bad a time. I still have had a lot of people who liked me and thought that I am a good actor. They gave me a lot of support.

But to be honest, I was born into a film family so I was aware of such things even while growing up. That's why I don't take success to my head and failure to my heart."

Ranbir Further Added...

"See, if somebody is changing, it is fine with me, maybe because I don't even give myself too much importance. I feel I am just an average actor and a below-average person, who just got great opportunities."

Ranbir Considers Himself Successful Because He’s Confident

Ranbir also asserted that he has good belief and confidence in himself that he can do something and that's why he is successful. "Otherwise, I am not saving the world. I am just acting in movies so just can't take it that seriously," said Ranbir.

Ranbir Doesn’t Get Affected With People’s High Expectations

Ranbir is happy that people have high expectations from him and said, "It's a very good thing. If people see potential in someone, it's always great and encouraging but you also have to deliver."

"So, the constant struggle and constant endeavour is to make my films reach out to a large audience. The idea is to be a part of films, which make a large number of people happy but at the same time, I want to do it my way."

Inputs From Hindustan Times