 »   »   »  Did Raveena Tandon Target EX-BF Akshay Kumar & His Wife Twinkle Khanna While Supporting Tanushree?

The Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar row has left the B-town divided! While some of the celebs including Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Twinkle Khanna, Frieda Pinto, Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana have come forward to support Tanushree, many biggies like Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan dodged the question and refused to take any stand. Amidst all this, a series of tweets, posted by Raveena Tandon is going viral and fans feel she's hinting at none other than her ex-boyfriend, Akshay Kumar and his wife, Twinkle Khanna.
Check out her tweets and her fans' reaction as well, below.
This Tweet Of Raveena Left Fans Taking A Dig At Akshay & Twinkle
Raveena tweeted, "What defines harassment in a workplace?The fact that many industry wives/girlfriends are silent observers or instigators, when actor husbands destroy the actresses careers after the chase and flirtation is over, have them replaced with other potential targets?" [sic]
She Further Added..
"When our industry fails to stand for and protect its own.They get their chance and lose it.Makes our films on women empowerment hollow.The deafening silence on #TanushreeDutta case is sickening. remember the controversy breaking out."
Raveena On Working With Nana
Sadly no witnesses or proof. So one couldn't say.But obviously for her this has been a life changing incident. Ive worked with Nana too, (Mustafa) had heard about his volatile temper,but never witnessed it. In fact he was courteous and helpful."
Raveena On B-town's Condition 10 Years Ago
"Today there is social media,a lot more information given,10 years ago mostly people would rely on the gossipy magazines which carried scandalous headlines to sell. One didn't know the difference between reality and yellow journalism. #TanushreeDutta"
'Let Justice Unfold'
"It's time witnesses came forward and stood by her,unafraid of the consequences,and let the law take its own course. We should not judge and media lynch. Lets put our faith in the judiciary and let justice unfold. Innocent till proven guilty. #TanushreeDutta."
Fans React To Raveena Tandon's Tweets
Pritpal Chhabra @pritpal_cb: Was it for @mrsfunnybones ?? Can you pls respond to her .. I am sure you will [sic]
Anant shoelin @iminfinit: Is she referring to twinkle khanna? [sic]
TRISHNA DAS KUMAR @TDasKumar: Raveena ji. .. ye miya-bibi @akshaykumar & @mrsfunnybones kush alag game khel raha hai. Hope all is well [sic]
Fans Continued To Take Names Of Akshay & Twinkle
sulagna chatterjee @sulag_chat : And I have heard those wives getting insecured if their husbands get over involved with the actresses. They are afraid that all name fame will vanish. Guess the marriages in industry are nothing but an agreement with clauses from both sides. No real marriage [sic]
sejal dev @sejaldev: @mrsfunnybones husband @akshaykumar doing this for ages... N she is big instigator. [sic]
VISH @yasiru_vismini: preach it queen! Both Canadian Kumar & fakism his wife are shaking [sic]
Do you think Raveena Tandon was particularly targeting at Akshay & Twinkle or was she posting the tweets in general? Let us know your opinion in the comments section below!