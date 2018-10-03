 »   »   »  Did Raveena Tandon Target EX-BF Akshay Kumar & His Wife Twinkle Khanna While Supporting Tanushree?

This Tweet Of Raveena Left Fans Taking A Dig At Akshay & Twinkle

Raveena tweeted, "What defines harassment in a workplace?The fact that many industry wives/girlfriends are silent observers or instigators, when actor husbands destroy the actresses careers after the chase and flirtation is over, have them replaced with other potential targets?" [sic]

She Further Added..

"When our industry fails to stand for and protect its own.They get their chance and lose it.Makes our films on women empowerment hollow.The deafening silence on #TanushreeDutta case is sickening. remember the controversy breaking out."

Raveena On Working With Nana

Sadly no witnesses or proof. So one couldn't say.But obviously for her this has been a life changing incident. Ive worked with Nana too, (Mustafa) had heard about his volatile temper,but never witnessed it. In fact he was courteous and helpful."

Raveena On B-town's Condition 10 Years Ago

"Today there is social media,a lot more information given,10 years ago mostly people would rely on the gossipy magazines which carried scandalous headlines to sell. One didn't know the difference between reality and yellow journalism. #TanushreeDutta"

'Let Justice Unfold'

"It's time witnesses came forward and stood by her,unafraid of the consequences,and let the law take its own course. We should not judge and media lynch. Lets put our faith in the judiciary and let justice unfold. Innocent till proven guilty. #TanushreeDutta."

Fans React To Raveena Tandon's Tweets

Pritpal Chhabra‏ @pritpal_cb: Was it for @mrsfunnybones ?? Can you pls respond to her .. I am sure you will [sic]

Anant shoelin‏ @iminfinit: Is she referring to twinkle khanna? [sic]

TRISHNA DAS KUMAR‏ @TDasKumar: Raveena ji. .. ye miya-bibi @akshaykumar & @mrsfunnybones kush alag game khel raha hai. Hope all is well [sic]

Fans Continued To Take Names Of Akshay & Twinkle

sulagna chatterjee‏ @sulag_chat : And I have heard those wives getting insecured if their husbands get over involved with the actresses. They are afraid that all name fame will vanish. Guess the marriages in industry are nothing but an agreement with clauses from both sides. No real marriage [sic]

sejal dev‏ @sejaldev: @mrsfunnybones husband @akshaykumar doing this for ages... N she is big instigator. [sic]

VISH‏ @yasiru_vismini: preach it queen! Both Canadian Kumar & fakism his wife are shaking [sic]