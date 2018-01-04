 »   »   » Did Saif Ali Khan Just Hint That Ibrahim & Akshay Kumar's Son Aarav Might Debut In B-Town Soon?

While Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Kedarnath, his son Ibrahim too has been creating waves on the social media.
The youngster is a splitting image of his dad from the 90s and who knows, we might see him following his daddy dearest steps soon when it comes to career.
Recently while talking to a leading daily, Saif confessed that Ibrahim too dreams of becoming a Bollywood superstar. Read on to know more...
Ibrahim & Aarav Want To Be Bollywood Stars, Not Actors
Saif was quoted as saying, "Ibrahim, Aarav (Akshay Kumar's son) and that group of youngsters want six packs and aspire to be Bollywood stars. I don't know if anyone wants to be an actor. It is kind of disturbing because not everyone makes it."
Saif Had An Honest Confession To Make!
The 'Chef' actor revealed that initially he too just wanted to be a "star" and said, "But then what the heck? Talking of being a star, my wife points out that till a few years ago, even I didn't want to be an actor, I wanted to be a star (laughs)."
Ibrahim Feels He Is Already An Actor Before Sara
"Ibrahim (already) thinks he is an actor before Sara because he did Tashan (2008). And he was upset when it didn't work (laughs). But he is a good looking guy," Saif had said in one of his earlier interviews.
Saif Thinks Sara Became An Actor For This Reason
"All our friends' children in our peer group want to be actors because they see it as an attractive profession with respect, money, affluence and a certain amount of privilege. But how many of them are interested in acting, I don't know. Sara has a degree from the London School Of Economics and still want to be an actor over a banker so obviously, there is something very attractive about this lifestyle."
He Recalls The Most Defining Moment In Sara's Life
Saif revealed that Sara aspired to be an actress from a very young age. Narrating an incident he said, "I have seen her do a very funny advert when she was four and she's been like this all along. There was actress Aishwarya Rai on stage in New York with people going ballistic and Sara sitting on the floor behind the curtain saying 'This is what I want to do."
When Saif Sounded Like He Wasn't Happy With Sara Joining Films
Earlier in 2017 when quizzed about Sara's debut, Saif had stated in an interview, "Why would she want that for herself? Look at where she studied. After having done that, why wouldn't she want to live and work in New York, rather than do this? I am not looking down on acting, it's just it is not the most stable profession. And everyone lives in constant fear. And there is no guarantee that despite doing your best, you will succeed. This is not the life, any parent would want for their children."
We Are Confused, Saif!
However recently the actor told IANS, "It is like Soha's track but Soha didn't always want to become an actor, Sara did and this is something that she really wants to do. So absolutely good luck, I think it's a great job. We'd be talking about Sushant Singh Rajput all day which is great but it's not as interesting as discussing history with art like we used to."