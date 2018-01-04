 »   »   » Did Saif Ali Khan Just Hint That Ibrahim & Akshay Kumar's Son Aarav Might Debut In B-Town Soon?

Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan ready for Bollywood Debut | FilmiBeat

While Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Kedarnath, his son Ibrahim too has been creating waves on the social media.

The youngster is a splitting image of his dad from the 90s and who knows, we might see him following his daddy dearest steps soon when it comes to career.

Recently while talking to a leading daily, Saif confessed that Ibrahim too dreams of becoming a Bollywood superstar. Read on to know more...