 »   »   » DID THEY EXCHANGE RINGS? Deepika Padukone Reacts To Reports Of Her Engagement With Ranveer Singh

How The Rumours Began

Buzz was the 'DeepVeer' as the fans lovingly call them, had brought in the New Year at a resort in Maldives and were accompanied by their families. It was said that Ranveer had popped the question to her and the duo got formally engaged.



Hey Folks, Deepika Has Something To Tell You

When Neha asked Deepika about the rumors of her getting engaged on the Maldives vacation, Deepika revealed, "I was not engaged."



You Won't Believe What Neha Did Next

She asked Deepika to show her ring finger. She then checked for a tan and exclaimed that the tan was indeed evident. Hence, implying that the 'Padmaavat' actress was sporting a ring on her vacation. Hmmmm, that's some news folks!



To This, Deepika's Sister Anisha Jumped Into The Conversation

She exclaimed, "She has been engaged successively for the last four years."



Meanwhile,

The paparazzi recently clicked a cute moment of their PDA at Padmaavat's special screening where the lovebirds arrived holding hands and smiling for the lens.



When Deepika Spoke About Her Marriage Plans With Ranveer

"It's not obvious. I don't if marriage per se.. Because I believe every relationship has its natural progression. I'm discovering that myself. I believe relationships have their own way of unfolding. As far as my equation with him (Ranveer) is concerned, I am sure that it will unfold in its own way. I can't wait to be a homemaker."

