 »   »   » DID THEY EXCHANGE RINGS? Deepika Padukone Reacts To Reports Of Her Engagement With Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are hands down, one of the cutest couple in Bollywood and everyone is eagerly waiting for them to say 'I Do'.
Early this month, speculations were rife that the lovebirds had got engaged on Deepika's Padukone when they were on a vacation in Maldives. Of course, everyone wanted to know if it's true and guess what! Neha Dhupia finally made Deepika react to her engagement rumours on her chat show Vogue BFFs. Here's the truth straight from the horse's mouth...
How The Rumours Began
Buzz was the 'DeepVeer' as the fans lovingly call them, had brought in the New Year at a resort in Maldives and were accompanied by their families. It was said that Ranveer had popped the question to her and the duo got formally engaged.
Hey Folks, Deepika Has Something To Tell You
When Neha asked Deepika about the rumors of her getting engaged on the Maldives vacation, Deepika revealed, "I was not engaged."
You Won't Believe What Neha Did Next
She asked Deepika to show her ring finger. She then checked for a tan and exclaimed that the tan was indeed evident. Hence, implying that the 'Padmaavat' actress was sporting a ring on her vacation. Hmmmm, that's some news folks!
To This, Deepika's Sister Anisha Jumped Into The Conversation
She exclaimed, "She has been engaged successively for the last four years."
Meanwhile,
The paparazzi recently clicked a cute moment of their PDA at Padmaavat's special screening where the lovebirds arrived holding hands and smiling for the lens.
When Deepika Spoke About Her Marriage Plans With Ranveer
"It's not obvious. I don't if marriage per se.. Because I believe every relationship has its natural progression. I'm discovering that myself. I believe relationships have their own way of unfolding. As far as my equation with him (Ranveer) is concerned, I am sure that it will unfold in its own way. I can't wait to be a homemaker."
In the same interview when asked about the best thing about Ranveer, she had quipped, "When we're with each other we don't need anything or anyone else. We're comfortable in each other's presence. Sometimes it's intelligent conversations, sometimes just silence, sometimes there's childlike innocence and it's about being playful. We keep each other grounded."
Meanwhile, their film Padmaavat has hit the theatrical screens today amidst all the hullabaloo surrounding it and has been receiving a great response from the audience.