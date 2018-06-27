 »   »   »  Did Tiger Shroff Refuse To Work With Ranveer Singh? Karan Johar Reacts To Reports!

Tiger Doesn't Want To Play Second Fiddle To Ranveer

As per a Pinkvilla report, Tiger was offered a film in KJo's next starring Ranveer. However, the actor politely turned down the offer as he did not want to play the second fiddle to Singh.

We Are Kinda Surprised!

Considering Tiger is already doing a two-hero film with Hrithik Roshan which will be helmed by Siddharth Anand, the latest buzz does leave us surprised. But then, maybe this film offers them equal footage and Tiger too doesn't want to miss out the opportunity of sharing screen space with his idol.

Ranveer's Film With Karan Johar A Period Film?

Recently a Filmfare report stated that Ranveer might do yet another period film with Karan Johar. It quoted a source as saying, "Karan has been thinking of making a period film for quite sometime now and seeing Ranveer's performance in his previous period dramas has left him impressed. Karan and Ranveer have spoken about the project and may announce the same soon."

Meanwhile, Karan Clears The Air

The filmmaker took to Twitter and wrote, "Lots of conjecture and unnecessary stories on my directorial next!!!! Just to make clear not a single actor has heard or read the script of my next film!!!!! Everything you read or hear is Hearsay!"

The 'Padmaavat' Actor Has A Choc-O-Bloc Schedule

After wrapping up Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy opposite Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh has kickstarted work on Rohit Shetty's Simmba which has Sara Ali Khan playing his romantic interest. Ranveer will also be in Kabir Khan's 83'. We must say Ranveer has some interesting projects in the pipeline.

On The Personal Front

Rumors have been flying thick that Ranveer is all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Deepika Padukone in November this year. Though an official announcement is still awaited from the couple, their cute PDA on social media hints that a wedding might just be around the corner.