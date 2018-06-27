 »   »   »  Did Tiger Shroff Refuse To Work With Ranveer Singh? Karan Johar Reacts To Reports!

Related Articles
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Shahrukh Khan Blames This Person For Adding To His Stress!
- Karan Johar's Favourite Rejected; He Didn't Want To Sign Sara Ali Khan With Ranveer Singh In Simmba
- Deepika Padukone To Step Into Sridevi's Shoes For A Remake?
- Ranbir Kapoor Feels JEALOUS Of Ranveer Singh's Success? Here's What The Actor Has To Say!
- This Is What Ranbir Kapoor Said About Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Statement On Casting Ranveer For Sanju
- Venue Is Set! Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone To Get Married In This Beautiful Country?
- When Ajith Kumar Gave Up His Room For Ranveer Singh!
- Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone Finalize Their Destination Wedding Date, Insiders Leak Details!
- Sanju: Vidhu Vinod Chopra Admits He REJECTED Ranbir Kapoor; Wanted To REPLACE Him With Ranveer Singh
- Move Over Ranbir-Alia! Deepika Padukone Just Publicly Declared Her Love For Ranveer Singh
- Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif SUED For 'Million Dollar Breach' In The United States!
- Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Wedding Venue Finalised! Location Looks So Heavenly & Breathtaking
Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar are currently collabrating on Rohit Shetty's Simmba which has already hit the shooting floors. Word is Ranveer has signed a two-hero with KJo which will be spearheaded by the filmmaker himself. On the other hand, Tiger Shroff is also working on a Dharma film i.e Student Of The Year 2. The shooting for this film too is going in full swing and it also marks the Bollywood debut of Tara Sutaria and Ananya Pandey.
Meanwhile, rumors are rife that Tiger was approached for one of the roles in KJo's two hero film. However the 'Baaghi 2' actor turned down the role because of this shocking reason-
Tiger Doesn't Want To Play Second Fiddle To Ranveer
As per a Pinkvilla report, Tiger was offered a film in KJo's next starring Ranveer. However, the actor politely turned down the offer as he did not want to play the second fiddle to Singh.
We Are Kinda Surprised!
Considering Tiger is already doing a two-hero film with Hrithik Roshan which will be helmed by Siddharth Anand, the latest buzz does leave us surprised. But then, maybe this film offers them equal footage and Tiger too doesn't want to miss out the opportunity of sharing screen space with his idol.
Ranveer's Film With Karan Johar A Period Film?
Recently a Filmfare report stated that Ranveer might do yet another period film with Karan Johar. It quoted a source as saying, "Karan has been thinking of making a period film for quite sometime now and seeing Ranveer's performance in his previous period dramas has left him impressed. Karan and Ranveer have spoken about the project and may announce the same soon."
Meanwhile, Karan Clears The Air
The filmmaker took to Twitter and wrote, "Lots of conjecture and unnecessary stories on my directorial next!!!! Just to make clear not a single actor has heard or read the script of my next film!!!!! Everything you read or hear is Hearsay!"
The 'Padmaavat' Actor Has A Choc-O-Bloc Schedule
After wrapping up Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy opposite Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh has kickstarted work on Rohit Shetty's Simmba which has Sara Ali Khan playing his romantic interest. Ranveer will also be in Kabir Khan's 83'. We must say Ranveer has some interesting projects in the pipeline.
On The Personal Front
Rumors have been flying thick that Ranveer is all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Deepika Padukone in November this year. Though an official announcement is still awaited from the couple, their cute PDA on social media hints that a wedding might just be around the corner.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.