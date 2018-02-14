 »   »   » DIFFERENT SHADE OF LOVE! Varun Dhawan-Banita Sandhu's October Teaser Will Give You MUSHY FEELS

The October Feeler

In the 33 second teaser, we get a glimpse of Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu basking in the autumn season. The brilliant visuals and the soothing music simply gets you hooked from the word go.



The Film Has Impacted Varun As A Human Being

At an event, Varun had said, " Working with Shoojit da was my dream, which has been fulfilled now. After a long time, I have done something which is different. It feels amazing. We wrapped up the film in 38 days. October is more than a film to me. I don't want to say much about it, but this film has definitely impacted me so much as a human being. I think it has definitely changed me as a human being."



October Marks The Bollywood Debut Of Banita Sandhu

Varun Dhawan will be seen romancing newbie Banita Sandhu, a UK based model who rose to fame with the very popular Wrigley's Doublemint (Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se) Television commercial directed by Shoojit last year.



The Reason Why She Bagged This Film

Director Shoojit Sircar had earlier told a leading daily, "When it comes to the genre of romance, it is always beautiful to see a fresh pairing. Something about seeing their chemistry blossom through the reels of the film, makes you feel a part of their journey from the very beginning. For October, that was one of the main reasons why I chose Banita for the lead role opposite Varun."



October Is A Story About Love

Talking about the film Shoojit had said, "It is a genre that I have always wanted to delve in. While love and romance have been entwined with Indian cinema, there is abundance in that emotion that everyone can have their own interpretations of. Juhi and I have always tried to create stories from the reflections of real life moments that we see around us. October is another effort to explore those moments out of simple situations of life."

