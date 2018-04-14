 »   »   » Dil Se: Shahrukh Khan Went MISSING While Shooting For Jiya Jale Song, Reveals Farah Khan!

They Were Shooting For Jiye Jale Song

Farah revealed, "When we were shooting in Kerala for Jiya Jale, I told Shahrukh that we are doing a sequence at the waterfall and I am going to make you wear a white dhoti and make you come out of the water."



He Didn't Land Up On The Sets For This Reason

She said, "Of course, I was joking with him; but that's the first time in 25 years that he didn't land up for a shoot."



He Came Up With This Funny Excuse Instead

"He said he lost his way and there were no Google maps then. We were in a forest in Kerala."



The Case Of Shahrukh Missing During The Waterfall Portion In The Song

If you go back and see the song, Preity Zinta is alone with the dancers in the waterfall portion because Shahrukh did not turn up," she further added.



The Magical Voice

For the song 'Jiya Jale' singer Lata Mangeshkar had some problems singing in the higher octaves due to her age, so composer A.R. Rahman kept her voice as low as possible.



Malaika Arora Was Not The First Choice For Chaiyya Chaiyya Song

Yes, you heard that right, Shilpa Shirodkar was supposed to do this iconic number. Apparently, Mani Ratnam was not convinced of her slightly heavier frame and dropped her.

