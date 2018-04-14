 »   »   » Dil Se: Shahrukh Khan Went MISSING While Shooting For Jiya Jale Song, Reveals Farah Khan!

Related Articles
Farah Khan has made some of the biggest stars from Bollywood dance to her tune! Be it making Shahrukh Khan go 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' on the top with the train with Malaika Arora or get Madhuri Dixit groovy in a blue chiffon saree atop a snow-capped mountain, the choreographer-director has some of the biggest dance numbers to her credit.
We all know that she shares a great bond with Shahrukh Khan and has even directed the superstar in two of her movies- Main Hoon and Om Shanti Om. Recently Farah narrated a funny incident which happened when she was shooting with SRK for Mani Ratnam's Dil Se. Scroll down to read more-
They Were Shooting For Jiye Jale Song
Farah revealed, "When we were shooting in Kerala for Jiya Jale, I told Shahrukh that we are doing a sequence at the waterfall and I am going to make you wear a white dhoti and make you come out of the water."
He Didn't Land Up On The Sets For This Reason
She said, "Of course, I was joking with him; but that's the first time in 25 years that he didn't land up for a shoot."
He Came Up With This Funny Excuse Instead
"He said he lost his way and there were no Google maps then. We were in a forest in Kerala."
The Case Of Shahrukh Missing During The Waterfall Portion In The Song
If you go back and see the song, Preity Zinta is alone with the dancers in the waterfall portion because Shahrukh did not turn up," she further added.
The Magical Voice
For the song 'Jiya Jale' singer Lata Mangeshkar had some problems singing in the higher octaves due to her age, so composer A.R. Rahman kept her voice as low as possible.
Malaika Arora Was Not The First Choice For Chaiyya Chaiyya Song
Yes, you heard that right, Shilpa Shirodkar was supposed to do this iconic number. Apparently, Mani Ratnam was not convinced of her slightly heavier frame and dropped her.
