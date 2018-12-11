 »   »   »  Dilip Kumar Celebrates His 96th Birthday With Wife Saira Banu & Close Friends!

Dilip Kumar Just Wants To Be Surrounded By His Close Ones

"He has not done that in a very long time and birthdays are occasions where the family gets together and some close friends get together. So, Saab's brothers and sisters would come, (his wife) Saira Banuji's extended family will come and then my family and some close friends gather together," said Faisal Farooqui.

Dilip Kumar Is Not A Fan Of Birthday Parties

"Even when Saab was active socially and personally, he was not fond of big celebrations. So, doing justice to that tradition, Sairaji has not planned anything big."

He Is At Home With A Restricted Diet

"He is recuperating in such a way that he does not need any hospitalization now. He is at home and has a restricted diet, which is taken care of by Saira Banuji."

Dilip Kumar's Health Is Making Progress

"He has not fully recovered but he is making great progress. Saab is resting at home, having his meals, interacting, but obviously one of the things that the doctor has advised us to be cautious about is the infections. So, we curb the access of a lot of people to meet him."

Here's wishing Dilip Kumar a very happy birthday and he have many more years to come!!