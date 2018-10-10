 »   »   »  Dilip Kumar Health Update: The Veteran Actor Might Be Discharged On Thursday Afternoon

Dilip Kumar was hospitalised a few days ago at the Lilavati hospital as he was suffering from recurrent pneumonia and his family friend Faisal Farooqui took to Twitter by confirming the news by saying, "Want to inform you @TheDilipKumar has been admitted to hospital last night. He's being treated for recurrent pneumonia. Praying...will keep you updated on twitter. --FF (@faisalMouthshut)."

Faisal Farooqui opened up about Dilip Kumar's health condition and said that the veteran actor is recovering well and might be discharged on Thursday afternoon. "Dilip sir is better. He is recuperating. Doctor's are expecting him to get discharged by tomorrow (Thursday) afternoon," he said to IANS.

Faisal also tweeted from the official Twitter handle of Dilip Kumar by saying, "Lord be praised. @TheDilipKumar saab is responding to treatment and doing much better . If all goes well, as per doctors, he may be discharged from the hospital tomm. (Thursday afternoon). Insha'Allah. -FF." He also tweeted the same in Arabic as well.

We wish Dilip Kumar a speedy recovery!

