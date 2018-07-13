 »   »   »  Dilip Kumar Is Doing Well; Saira Bano Gives Update On Her Husband's Health Condition

Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Banu took over her husband's Twitter account and posted a series of tweets giving updates about Dilip Kumar saab's health condition. She started by saying, "Next few tweets from Saira Banu Khan. Signed -SBK. Sahab is doing well. He is resting at home. He is truly overwhelmed with your messages of love through every medium possible. Thank you. -SBK."

In another tweet, Saira Banu called Dilip Kumar saab a "Kohinoor" and said, "29 June'18 was one of the RARE times I attended a social event without my Kohinoor (my Sahab) besides me. I went for the nikah of Nida, daughter of Asif Farooqui. I felt lonely without Sahab, but was overjoyed to bless the couple and interact with so many of you. -SBK."

She also asked fans and well-wishers to pray for Dilip Kumar saab's health and happiness and tweeted, "May Allah shower his blessings on all of you. Please do pray for my Kohinoor, for his good health and for his happiness. Do keep us in your prayers as we keep all of you in ours. -SBK."

Saira Banu also shared the wedding picture of Nida, daughter of Asif Farooqui and captioned it as, "At the Nikah of Nida Farooqui (but she is not in this photo). -SBK." Check out the picture below...

At the Nikah of Nida Farooqui (but she is not in this photo). -SBK pic.twitter.com/W4lBODNAYV — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) July 12, 2018

FilmiBeat wishes for Dilip Kumar saab's good health and happiness!!