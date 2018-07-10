 »   »   »  Diljit Is Perfect! Didn't Want Soorma To Go To Akshay Kumar, Aamir Or Shahrukh Khan: Sandeep Singh

We Always Had Diljit In Our Mind

''Meanwhile, Diljit paaji debuted in Udta Punjab. We always had him in our mind but we also thought that people, apart from those living in Punjab, might not be well accustomed with the actor. He was not yet famous in Bollywood. So, while we were prepping up the story, Diljit had picked up his momentum in Bollywood and became the star of the industry with his songs and films coming back to back.''

I Have Trained Diljit

''I have trained Diljit during and off the film. He is a good actor and quite hardworking. There are not many actors in the film industry who have the ability to clone your body language. If I tell you to copy me, you would not be able to do that but Diljit did it really well. We spent a lot of time together and got to know each other. People have seen me on-field but no one knows about my off-field life. People rarely know that personality of me. We concentrated more on how he aces me in the field but off-field too, he would notice my habits, body language and in fact, even eating mannerisms.''

Sandeep On His Biopic

''In the beginning, it was unbelievable. It was just like how in Haryana and Punjab people come to you and promise to take you overseas. You start daydreaming about spending your days as a permanent resident abroad. I also started dreaming about my film and story. That time only the movie based on Milkha Singh had come out. So, I also used to think that soon there will be a film on Sandeep Singh, people will get to know about me. I felt really good.''

When I Met The Producers Of Soorma

‘'When I met the producers for the first time, we had very short time to talk about my journey. I was constantly talking and narrating my story. They thought I would automatically stop in half an hour but I went on and on for two hours straight. So, they were amazed and gained confidence to make a film on my life.''