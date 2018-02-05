 »   »   » Kriti Sanon: Diljit Dosanjh Is A Fantastic And Talented Actor

Kriti Sanon is working with Diljit Dosanjh for the first time in Arjun Patiala, and the actor wonders how the Udta Punjab star is able to transform himself into a character that is completely contradicting to his real shy self. "I have met him few times and we are yet to start shooting for the film. We had our workshop in January.

"He is quite shy as a person but the moment camera is on he transforms himself. I don't know how he does it. He is a very fantastic and talented actor," she said. The film will be directed by Dinesh Vijan and the story is about the characters of Kriti and Diljit falling in love with each other as they go through a number of hilarious situations that would crop up due to their height difference.



As the title Arjun Patiala suggests, the film is set in Punjab and Kriti said, "It is more about Patiala peg, the largest peg, it is like larger than life. It is more to do with Patiala peg than the city."



The Dilwale actor is playing a journalist, who is smart and outspoken, while Diljit is portraying the role of a small town guy in the film.

"She is a journalist more in a criminal zone... I am doing something for the first time. The dialogues are funny, different and spicy. The film is going to be in Hindi language but there will be a Punjabi dialect," she added.



Meanwhile, there have been reports about Kriti teaming up with director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK for a thriller film 'Farzi' but the actor sought to put rumours to rest."There are stories that are half true or not true that kind of a thing, so I don't want to complicate it further. I have technically signed 'Arjun Patiala' and have said yes to one more film, which is not 'Farzi'," she clarified.



When prodded further, the 27-year-old actor said, "Every film has its own destiny and it will happen when it is to happen." PTI

