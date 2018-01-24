 »   »   » Director's Cut! Here's What Film-makers Have To Say About Working With Deepika Padukone

Sanjay Leela Bhansali

The Padmaavat director Sanjay Leela Bhansali opened up by saying "She is every director's dream come true". SLB has previously worked with Deepika in Ram-Leela and Bajirao Mastaani.

Imtiaz Ali

"Here is a woman whose face is now synonymous with success. Young, ambitious girls growing up in remote corners of the country see their journey in hers. Beyond her characters, she's a friend, a guide, a person whose footsteps one would like to follow; an artist and a woman who has gradually become so much a part of the country's ethos, that she represents India in more ways than one today."

Shoojit Sircar

"The characters we play are reflections of me and you and any regular person with challenges. Deepika understands this very well and is not interested in letting her larger-than-life image dominate who she is on screen. She is willing to make mistakes and is happy to leave a bit of her within the role that she is playing. That's what worked for Piku."

Indrajit Lankesh - Aishwarya, Kannada Film

"It was a scene with a kid who was playing her younger brother in the film and he was already 20 films old. He was asking all kinds of questions about the camera angle and the lenses being used, etc. I saw Deepika sitting next to him and she was still. She didn't move an inch. She was so nervous, it almost felt like she was holding her breath."

Indrajit Lankesh Further Commented

"But what I also remember was that she was eager, almost hungry to learn the ropes. She was just 21, but professional as hell. She was shooting in her home city, but she never really wanted to be spoon-fed or feel domesticated."

Indrajit Lankesh Summed It Up

"She knew her weaknesses, right from the very beginning, wasn't afraid to face them and wanted to overcome them." Aishwarya, a Kannada film which released in 2006 was Deepika Padukone's first feature film and she was paired alongside Upendra.

Highest Paid Actress

Deepika Padukone who is currently the highest paid actress in Bollywood is one of the most loved performers in the nation. With entertaining the audience by back to back films, she also endorses nearly 21 brands giving the testimony of her global audience.

She's A Phenomenon

Deepika Padukone is touted as being a universal phenomenon. She is regarded as one of the few Bollywood personalities who has etched her persona beyond the silver screen.