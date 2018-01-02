 »   »   » Disha Patani Dons A Bikini & Welcomes 2018 In Style! View Pictures

Disha Patani sent tongues wagging with her latest Instagram pictures as she chilled by the ocean in Sri Lanka along with her alleged boyfriend Tiger Shroff. The hot and sizzling Disha, showcased her hottest bikinis and swimsuits in multiple pictures and wished her followers a "Happy new year 2018."
Apart from Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff posted a shirtless picture of himself with the backdrop of a beach and he captioned the image in a funny and witty style as, "Son of a." The comments section in both Disha and Tiger's Instagram has exploded with praises and no matter how much the duo try to hide their relationship, their fans know it all!
Disha Patani
Disha Patani ringed in the New Year 2018 in style as she chilled on the beaches of Sri Lanka. She looks drop dead gorgeous here, right?
Feel Of The Ocean
The lovely Disha Patani gets the feel of the ocean and its as good as getting a taste of champagne. She surely had the best New Year, folks!
Good Lord!
Disha Patani slays it in her black bikini and one can't ignore and appreciate her perfectly toned body. She's a woman who has it all!
The Cool Girl
Disha Patani also shared a video running across the beach in her yellow outfit and wishing all her followers a "Happy new year 2018."
Tiger Shroff
The Baaghi star Tiger Shroff gave fitting competition to Disha Patani in terms of hotness and posted a shirtless picture of himself on his Instagram handle.
Shopping Time
Apart from chilling by the beach and soaking under the sun, Disha Patani also went shopping, which is of course, every girl's favourite past time.
That Look!
Disha Patani is really the most lively actress in Bollywood as of now and she enjoys her life in every bits and moments.
Uptown Girl
She posted a video of herself walking across her hotel suite and we gotta say, her moves are confident.