 »   »   » Disha Patani Dons A Bikini & Welcomes 2018 In Style! View Pictures

Disha Patani sent tongues wagging with her latest Instagram pictures as she chilled by the ocean in Sri Lanka along with her alleged boyfriend Tiger Shroff. The hot and sizzling Disha, showcased her hottest bikinis and swimsuits in multiple pictures and wished her followers a "Happy new year 2018."

Apart from Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff posted a shirtless picture of himself with the backdrop of a beach and he captioned the image in a funny and witty style as, "Son of a." The comments section in both Disha and Tiger's Instagram has exploded with praises and no matter how much the duo try to hide their relationship, their fans know it all!