 »   »   » Disha Patani FRIENDZONES Alleged Beau Tiger Shroff; Says 'There's Nothing More To The Story'!

Disha Reveals The Truth About Her Equation With Tiger

"He's my only friend in Mumbai. We both like to dance and work out. He's a thousand times better than me at both, but we connect through them. I am hanging out with him all the time, perhaps that's why we get spotted together everywhere."



They Are Just 'Good Friends'

"So, people probably feel that we're in a relationship. We're friends and there is nothing more to the story. If I hang out with another guy, probably, people will say I left Tiger for him."



She Doesn't Like Socializing

"I don't have friends here, as I don't get a chance to meet people. I don't feel like going out after all the activities I do in a day. I feel drained out and can't keep my eyes open for an event or a party that starts at 11 pm. I'd rather invest on making myself a better artiste."



Tiger Is An Inspiring Co-Star

"I am shy and I don't know how to talk to people, but I am happy the way I am. As for Tiger, he's an inspiring co-star. When we started working together, I thought it would be difficult to enact emotional scenes. I thought we would burst out laughing, but the sets of Baaghi 2 had a different sort of junoon. Tiger and I connect well and we could improvise our scenes effortlessly."



Disha Spills The Beans About Her Role In Baaghi

"My character's life has two phases: one in college where she's a rebel in her own way and the second half sees her as a changed woman. It's a layered and well-written character. Even the romance in the film is not usual and that makes it a tricky thing to portray."



"Imagine that you love someone and you can't show that. Our director Ahmed Khan knew what he wanted and, he'd even enact scenes for us to ensure we get our expressions bang on. There's a certain awkwardness when you meet an ex or bump into someone you knew, but haven't spoken to in a long time. Ahmed sir taught us to portray that without overdoing or underplaying it."







Is She Choosy About Her Films?

To this, she replied, "I don't have a background in acting. I'm a shy, socially awkward girl and there was no way I would have become an actor. When I came to Mumbai, I must have gone through a thousand auditions for commercials, which helped me get over my inhibitions. Sometimes, you wonder why some things happen, but trust me, it's all for a reason. I am a positive person and I always told myself that I was probably too young for the opportunities that I lost. Maybe it was God's way of telling me that I was not fully prepared for them. Today, I am proud of all the work I have done."



She Wants People To Take Her Seriously As An Actor

"I could have chosen films where I merely had to look good, but I wanted people to take me seriously as an actor. I wanted producers to see me as an artiste and not just a decked-up doll. I think I've succeeded in doing that, to an extent. I'm a selfish actor and I am concerned about what I bring to a film. Sajid Nadiadwala (producer) had seen my screen test for Baaghi and maybe that is the reason he called me for the sequel. You can never force anyone to cast you. They are the makers and they should be convinced that an actor can pull off their vision. Sajid sir is the boss and he knows what works best for his projects."



Disha On Her Share Of Struggles In The Industry

"I don't overthink or obsess about one thing too much. If I do that, I'll become negative and unhappy. I come from a simple family. My sister is in the army and my father is a cop. It was my dream to become an Air Force pilot. I was pursuing B.Tech, but I didn't see it through. I was a studious kid who left academics and started modelling.



Had I thought too much about all this, I wouldn't have been here. During my early days in Mumbai, when I didn't know people or have enough money, I just used to pack my lunch and leave home every day in the hope to get work. I'm lucky to have landed such good opportunities. Sajid sir is a fantastic producer to work with and he has given me this chance to display my potential."





