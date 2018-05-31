 »   »   »  Disha Patani Is Soaring The Temperatures This Summer With Her Sizzling Bikini Pictures

Related Articles
Disha Patani who was seen in the blockbuster hit Baaghi 2 has been giving her fans and audiences major vacation goals with her social media posts. The actress recently took some time off to enjoy a beach vacation and has been treating her fans and followers with her sizzling pictures.
The dazzling diva who is extremely active on social media never misses grabbing eyeballs of the audience by sharing sassy pictures from her glamorous life. In the recent uploads, the actress is seen flaunting her curves in a sexy black meshed monokini.
Hello Hottie!
Disha Patani is seen wearing the black monokini basking in the sun with her hair let down on a yacht. This sunkissed look of Disha has garnered immense praise and love from her followers.
Oh My My!
This leggy beauty from Baaghi 2 was also seen sporting gym shorts and a white bikini top on the backyard of her room. Disha's perfect curves and tanned body makes for a visual treat for her fans and followers on her social media handle.
Disha, On The Professional Front
Striding high on the success of her recent blockbuster Baaghi 2, Disha Patani is all set to get into the shoes of a trapeze artist in the upcoming Bharat along with Salman Khan. The actress took time out from her busy schedule to rejuvenate and refresh herself before she starts working on her future projects.
Disha Is On A Roll!
On the work front, this hottie is on a roll. Disha will be seen sharing the screen space with Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra in Ali Abbas Zafar's "Bharat" which is slated to release on Eid 2019. Along with this, she also bagged a movie opposite Hrithik Roshan as well.
