 »   »   » Disha Patani BLASTS Trolls! Says She Doesn't Need Anyone's Approval To Post Pictures Online

Related Articles
- Disha Patani On Affair Rumours With Tiger Shroff: It’s Part Of The Game
- Baaghi 2 Monday Box Office Report! This Tiger Shroff Starrer Is Galloping Towards 100 Crore Mark
- Baaghi 2 First Weekend (3 Days) Box Office Report! This Tiger Shroff Film Continues Its Dream Run
- Disha Patani On Her Struggling Days: I Had Just Rs. 500 With Me When I Came To Mumbai
- Baaghi 2 Saturday (2 Days) Box Office Collection!
- Baaghi 2 First Day (Opening) BO Collection! This Tiger Shroff Film Beats Deepika's Padmaavat
- Baaghi 2 Review: Not For Love! Tiger Shroff's Ronnie Should Have Rebelled Against The Poor Direction
- Disha Patani: The Story Matters To Me A Lot; I Can't Do Something I Don't Like
- Baaghi 2 Movie Live Audience Review: Tiger Shroff Has Audience Whistling Over His Action Scenes!
- Here's 5 Reasons Why You Should Watch Tiger Shroff & Disha Patani's Baaghi 2!
- Tiger Shroff: There Is Pressure In Climbing The Ladder Faster
- INTERVIEW! Tiger Shroff: I Would Love To Do A Role Like Brad Pitt's Achilles From Troy
- Student Of The Year 2: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Pandey & Tara Sutaria Look Like A Dream
Disha Patani, who is basking in the success of Baaghi 2, faced a lot of trolls on her social media handle and every time she posts a new picture or a video, the trolls get down to work and end up commenting the most weirdest thing possible. At first, they target her dressing style stating that she reveals way too much and also state that she's just piggybacking on other people's success.
However, Disha Patani opened up to HT by saying that she just doesn't care about the trolls and doesn't need anyone's approval to post anything online. She said, "I don't care what people have to say about me or their comments on my posts. I am not uploading anything for their approval. It's just me and my world."
Not Sharing Personal Stuff Online
"I don't share much about my personal life anyway [on social media]. It's only pictures or videos during a film's promotion."
I Stopped Feeding Trolls, Says Disha Patani
"As far as comments are concerned, I used to [read] in between, but then these guys [trolls], they really write bad stuff and nonsense, especially for girls... I don't read them anymore."
She Poked Fun At The Trolls
"For them, commenting on other people's profile and saying mean things makes them feel like they are greater and happier in their own world. So, that's okay. And most of them are fake profiles."
Even News Agencies Don't Spare Her
A few months ago, a reputed news agency put out a caption on their Twitter handle comparing Disha Panati's present look vs her school look and ended up calling her an ugly kid.
Disha Patani Lashed Out Against The News Agency
Disha Patani replied to that particular tweet and poked fun at them saying 'Sorry for being an ugly kid'.
On The Work Front
Disha Patani has no Bollywood offers as of now and she's busy with her modelling shoots. Her latest movie Baaghi 2, ended up being a hit at the box office and she was paired alongside Tiger Shroff.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.