 »   »   » Disha Patani BLASTS Trolls! Says She Doesn't Need Anyone's Approval To Post Pictures Online

Not Sharing Personal Stuff Online

"I don't share much about my personal life anyway [on social media]. It's only pictures or videos during a film's promotion."

I Stopped Feeding Trolls, Says Disha Patani

"As far as comments are concerned, I used to [read] in between, but then these guys [trolls], they really write bad stuff and nonsense, especially for girls... I don't read them anymore."

She Poked Fun At The Trolls

"For them, commenting on other people's profile and saying mean things makes them feel like they are greater and happier in their own world. So, that's okay. And most of them are fake profiles."

Even News Agencies Don't Spare Her

A few months ago, a reputed news agency put out a caption on their Twitter handle comparing Disha Panati's present look vs her school look and ended up calling her an ugly kid.

Disha Patani Lashed Out Against The News Agency

Disha Patani replied to that particular tweet and poked fun at them saying 'Sorry for being an ugly kid'.

On The Work Front

Disha Patani has no Bollywood offers as of now and she's busy with her modelling shoots. Her latest movie Baaghi 2, ended up being a hit at the box office and she was paired alongside Tiger Shroff.