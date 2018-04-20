 »   »   » Disha Patani On Affair Rumours With Tiger Shroff: It’s Part Of The Game

Affair rumours about Disha Patani & Tiger Shroff have been always rife but the duo never accepted their alleged relationship in public and they have always maintained that they're just friends. Recently, while interacting with HT, when Disha was asked about her link-up news, she said, "It's part of the game. As long as fans are happy with my work, I am fine."

When asked if the rumours affect her, she said, "You see, I don't have many friends and I don't go out much. So, it's not like I am spotted with someone, and people are talking about it. (As for rumours with Tiger), I don't even get to know unless someone tells me because I don't have newspaper coming to my house. I don't get to know what's happening and I never read articles written about me."

"For me, it's too much to handle. I feel that after a point of time, actors start overthinking about themselves. As in (they start thinking that) people are only thinking or talking about them. But, it's not like that." The actor adds that she is rather keen on "knowing more about the world, politics, and things happening rather than knowing about me all the time."

In the same interview, Disha was also asked to comment on Tiger Shroff's deadly stunts during the shoot of Baaghi 2, she told, "I was there just once, but I didn't disturb him. That is his space, and I don't enter that because he is in a different state of mind. And when you're doing action (scenes), it's essential to stay focused - for our own as well as the safety of people around. So, I didn't wish to distract him. I let him be in his zone."