Is Disha Patani Really Dating Tiger Shroff? She Finally BREAKS Her Silence On The Issue

    The million dollar question on everyone's mind lately is 'Are Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff a couple?'. The duo are always spotted together whenever they go out and have a chemistry like no other. They post pictures together on social media handles, but not once have they come out and made their alleged relationship public. During every press conference, Disha and Tiger have been asked the same question on dating, so that they might someday reveal that they're indeed dating.

    However, Disha Patani broke her silence once again about the issue saying two people going out for dinner or a cup of coffee can't be labelled as dating. She said to Miss Malini, "I know there is much buzz, awareness and speculation about what's happening between us. But I want to ask that just because you are spotted with a girl by the paparazzi outside a restaurant, does it become a date? Can't friends go for a chilled out time or to eat or have a coffee?"

    The Hard Truth!

    "As people under the limelight, this is only a part and parcel of our jobs." It's good to see Disha Patani accepting the hard fact about fame here, folks!

    Why Doesn't Disha Clarify Their Alleged Relationship?

    "The reason I don't want to shut up anyone or clarify anything about these reports is because I genuinely feel kisi ke pet par laat nahi marni chahiye (I don't want to take someone's bread-and-butter away (grins)."

    She Totally Gets The Business Of It!

    "People like to write things about us, it's fine, maybe they get something out of it - money or some sort of pleasure. So, let them do their job while we focus on ours."

    On The Work Front

    After basking in the success of Baaghi 2 alongside Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani will soon begin shooting for her upcoming movie Bharat which is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 6, 2018, 12:29 [IST]
