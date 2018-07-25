 »   »   »  Here's How Disha Patani Is Preparing For Bharat Alongside Salman Khan!

Disha Patani has been piquing the interests of the audience regarding her role in the upcoming Salman Khan starrer Bharat ever since the announcement. After sharing her workout videos, Disha Patani has now taken to social media to share sneak peeks from the green room raising our interests. In her recent Instagram video, the actress is seen getting ready for her Bharat shoot, where her hair stylist is seen working hard to get the perfection for her hair.

With those loose curls and captivating smile, Disha stirs the excitement of the audience to know more about her look. Disha who will be seen in a pivotal role in Bharat has been practicing gymnastics and stunts for quite some time. One of the fittest actresses in Bollywood, Disha Patani is often seen wooing her fans with her stunning pictures and training videos on social media.



Also, Disha Patani's Instagram handle is now filled with mostly workout videos and this shows that she's taking her role in Bharat very seriously. While Salman Khan plays the role of a daredevil bike stuntman in the movie, Disha plays the role of a trapeze artist. The storyline revolves around a circus and the duo will be seen performing stunts. A huge set has been erected at Mumbai's Filmistan studios and the rest of the leg will be shot in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.



Disha Patani is undergoing an extensive training to play the role of a trapeze artist, as that particular role is not easy to play and requires a lot of hard work. Being one amongst the fittest actresses in Bollywood, we're sure that she can pull it off. Also, Priyanka Chopra will begin the shoot in August next month and it is reported that she will first shoot a Holi song with Salman Khan and then go on to shoot the other scenes.



Bharat stars Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Disha Patani in the lead roles; and the movie is already creating a lot of buzz.



