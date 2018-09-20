 »   »   »  So Hot! Disha Patani Looks Stunning In A Red Bikini, View Pictures

Related Articles
-
Disha Patani set the temperatures soaring with her latest picture as she's seen sporting a red bikini and looks way too hot. The backdrop is that of a beach and the Baaghi 2 actress has a broad smile on her face that can melt anyone's hearts. She's been a water baby since a long time now and goes on a holiday to the beaches whenever she finds the time. Her fans aren't complaining about it either!
Check out the red hot bikini picture of Disha Patani below...
Red Hot & Sizzling
Disha Patani is one of the hottest Bollywood actress' around and she regularly posts bikini pictures by the beach. Her fans love her holiday images and we're all waiting for more pictures. We're sure it's gonna be much hotter than this one.
Hotness Alert
Just a few weeks ago, Disha Patani posted this stunningly hot picture on her social media handle and set tongues wagging. She's an absolute visual treat, folks!
Eye Candy Of The Day
Disha Patani cannot be considered as the eye candy of the month, in fact she should be considered as the eye candy of the day, everyday!
On The Work Front
The lovely and hot Disha Patani is currently shooting for her upcoming movie Bharat, which also stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. The movie completed its leg in Mumbai and Malta and the crew will soon begin shooting in Abu Dhabi. Bharat is scheduled to hit the theatres during Eid 2019 and is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.
A Trapeze Artist
Disha Patani plays the role of a trapeze artist in Bharat and Salman Khan portrays the character of a daredevil bike stuntman. Disha has been working really hard for the role and her Instagram handle is filled with gym workout videos. Playing the role of a trapeze artist requires intense workout and Disha is doing just that.