 »   »   » Disha Patani's Dream To Work With Salman Khan Comes True, Joins Bharat After Priyanka Chopra!

Disha Essays The Role Of A Trapeze Artist

The 'Baaghi 2' girl be seen portraying the role of a trapeze artist in Circus set in the 1960s. With the circus segment, director Ali Abbas Zafar is paying an ode to Raj Kapoor. The veteran actor had presented the cult film 'Mera Naam Joker' focusing on the life of circus artists. Ali Abbas Zafar wishes to pay his respect to the actor via Bharat.



Ali Abbas Zafar Is A Fan Of Raj Kapoor

A source close to the film revealed, "Raj Kapoor is a legend and 'Mera Naam Joker' is one of his most memorable films. Since his younger days, Ali has been a huge fan of him and with Bharat, he wishes to pay an ode to the veteran actor and his fondest memory of Raj Kapoor".



Salman- Disha's Pairing Will Be Unusual

Welcoming Disha Patani to the cast, director Ali Abbas Zafar shared, "I'm happy to welcome Disha on board, she is a promising upcoming star. For the role in Bharat, we needed a certain athletic physicality and vulnerable beauty, Disha just perfectly fitted the bill. The pairing of Salman and Disha in the set up of circus in 60's is something very unusual and exciting."



It's A Dream Come True For Disha

Disha Patani, who is just a couple of films old in Bollywood has already signed on yet another interesting project with Bharat. The actress said, "I am very excited to be a part of Bharat. It is like a dream come true to get an opportunity to work with Salman sir. I cannot wait to begin my journey with the entire Bharat team, Atul sir and Ali Abbas sir, whose work I have been a big fan of."



The actress also took to her social media to announce saying, "Looking forward to step into the shoes of a #TrapezeArtiste ..Thank you for this challenge @BeingSalmanKhan @aliabbaszafar @atulreellife @priyankachopra #Bharat it is!!"







A Glimpse Into Priyanka Chopra's Role

Ali, who has directed Priyanka in Gunday before, had earlier shared, "We have found the soul of Bharat in Priyanka Chopra. As the love story in Bharat is very mature and quite subtle, we needed an actor who could portray this in the best possible way. Her character is the soul of the film, and throughout, she stands shoulder to shoulder with Salman Khan in the journey. She is the catalyst at the film's most important turning point.









