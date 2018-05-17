 »   »   » Disha Patani's Dream To Work With Salman Khan Comes True, Joins Bharat After Priyanka Chopra!

Related Articles
Salman Khan's Bharat is getting bigger and more anticipated with every new update. The film has the superstar sharing screen space with Priyanka Chopra after a gap of ten years. If that wasn't exciting enough, the makers have roped in yet another actress for this big-ticket vehicle.
Yes, it's now confirmed that Disha Patani is a part of Bharat. Currently riding high on the success of her recent outing 'Baaghi 2', the actress has come on board for this Salman Khan- Priyanka Chopra starrer. We have got for you all the inside details about Disha's role in the film. Check it out right away here-
Disha Essays The Role Of A Trapeze Artist
The 'Baaghi 2' girl be seen portraying the role of a trapeze artist in Circus set in the 1960s. With the circus segment, director Ali Abbas Zafar is paying an ode to Raj Kapoor. The veteran actor had presented the cult film 'Mera Naam Joker' focusing on the life of circus artists. Ali Abbas Zafar wishes to pay his respect to the actor via Bharat.
Ali Abbas Zafar Is A Fan Of Raj Kapoor
A source close to the film revealed, "Raj Kapoor is a legend and 'Mera Naam Joker' is one of his most memorable films. Since his younger days, Ali has been a huge fan of him and with Bharat, he wishes to pay an ode to the veteran actor and his fondest memory of Raj Kapoor".
Salman- Disha's Pairing Will Be Unusual
Welcoming Disha Patani to the cast, director Ali Abbas Zafar shared, "I'm happy to welcome Disha on board, she is a promising upcoming star. For the role in Bharat, we needed a certain athletic physicality and vulnerable beauty, Disha just perfectly fitted the bill. The pairing of Salman and Disha in the set up of circus in 60's is something very unusual and exciting."
It's A Dream Come True For Disha
Disha Patani, who is just a couple of films old in Bollywood has already signed on yet another interesting project with Bharat. The actress said, "I am very excited to be a part of Bharat. It is like a dream come true to get an opportunity to work with Salman sir. I cannot wait to begin my journey with the entire Bharat team, Atul sir and Ali Abbas sir, whose work I have been a big fan of."
The actress also took to her social media to announce saying, "Looking forward to step into the shoes of a #TrapezeArtiste ..Thank you for this challenge @BeingSalmanKhan @aliabbaszafar @atulreellife @priyankachopra #Bharat it is!!"
A Glimpse Into Priyanka Chopra's Role
Ali, who has directed Priyanka in Gunday before, had earlier shared, "We have found the soul of Bharat in Priyanka Chopra. As the love story in Bharat is very mature and quite subtle, we needed an actor who could portray this in the best possible way. Her character is the soul of the film, and throughout, she stands shoulder to shoulder with Salman Khan in the journey. She is the catalyst at the film's most important turning point.
Bharat will feature Salman Khan sporting five different looks spanning 60 years, wherein a crucial part will showcase the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger. the actor will be recreating his 'Karan Arjun' look which has created immense excitement amongst the audience.
Continuing the tradition of releasing his films on the festive occasion of Eid, the superstar has booked the auspicious date for his 2019 release titled 'Bharat'.
The film is an official adaptation of 2014 South Korean film, 'Ode to My Father' which depicted modern Korean history from the 1950s to the present day through the life of an ordinary man and events such as the Hungnam Evacuation during the 1950 Korean War, the government's decision to dispatch nurses and miners to West Germany in the '60s and the Vietnam War.
Bharat's release also brings back Salman Khan and director Ali Abbas Zafar for an Eid release after the 2016 Blockbuster Hit, Sultan. The hit director-actor duo will be marking a hattrick with Bharat after their last outing Tiger Zinda Hai.
Also starring Priyanka Chopra, Sunil Grover along with Salman Khan, 'Bharat' promises an ensemble cast with the latest addition of Disha Patani.
The film is set to have a character-driven story spanning across many periods. Bharat will be shot across locations in Abu Dhabi and Spain, besides Punjab and Delhi in India.
Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, 'Bharat' is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and will be releasing on Eid 2019.
