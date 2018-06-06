 »   »   »  Disha Patani Sizzles In A White Monokini & Tiger Shroff Goes Shirtless! View Pictures

Related Articles
Disha Patani set the temperatures soaring in her latest Instagram picture and people are lost for words, all thanks to her hotness. She's seen wearing a white monokini and chilling by the pool while basking in the sun. She didn't caption the image, but the image does all the talking by itself. Also, simultaneously even Tiger Shroff posted a picture shirtless on his Instagram handle and is seen wearing just red shorts and showing off his body.
Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are holidaying on a private island in Maldives and a source opened up to Mid Day by saying that the couple are on "a private island resort, and they have booked a secluded villa for themselves. They had stayed at the same resort during their holiday in January this year. They didn't get a chance to celebrate the success of Baaghi 2 due to their hectic schedules. So, the two decided to take off to spend quality time together."
Disha's Sizzling White Monokini
Disha Patani chilling by the pool in a white monokini is the best image you can see the entire month! She's set the bar too high with this one, folks!
Tiger Shroff Goes Shirtless
If Disha Patani's hotness was not enough, Tiger Shroff set the temperatures soaring with his shirtless picture and posed sporting only a red shorts.
Disha Patani's Maldivian Holiday
Disha Patani has been posting swimsuit pictures the whole week on her Instagram handle and her fans are loving every bit of it.
Hot & Sizzling Pictures
We hope Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff stay in Maldives for many more weeks as we'll get to see hot and sizzling pictures like these for many days to come.
A Million Likes
Disha Patani's latest swimsuit pictures from Maldives received over a million likes each and her fans are eagerly waiting for more.
Living The Dream
After the success of Baaghi 2, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff didn't have time to relax and now they're chilling and enjoying their time being free.
Major Holiday Goals
If Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are not giving you major holiday goals through these pictures, then we wonder what else will, folks!
