 »   »   » DIVAS IN A FRAME! Kajol, Madhuri Dixit & Sonali Bendre's Reunion Will Leave You Asking For More

Age Is Just A Number

The picture will definitely take you back to the good ol' 90s and will leave you with a warm feeling. How we wish this trio team up for a film someday! What do you think, guys?

When SRK Showered Praises On Madhuri & Kajol

The Baadshah of Bollywood had once said in an interview, "Madhuri, Juhi and Kajol are such beautiful women and wonderful actors. I'm a star because of them; they've taught me all that I know. Whenever I can, I try to get them to act in my movies."

Gear Up To Watch Kajol Once Again On The Big Screen

After Dilwale and VIP2, Kajol's next is a Pradeep Sarkar directorial which will be produced by her hubby Ajay Devgn. Early reports suggest that the film tentitively titled as Ela has Kajol playing a single mother who is an aspiring singer as well. Buzz is that the flick is slated to go on floors on 24th January.

Pradeep Sarkar On Why He Zeroed Down As His Leading Lady

"She's an awesome actress who picks up a role and owns it. She has her own style, charm and a particular way of talking that enhances the character."

On The Other Hand,

Madhuri Dixit is all set to make her debut in the Marathi film industry with Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar. The actress was earlier quoted as saying, "It is a story of every household yet it has a silver lining. It not only gives you hope and inspiration but also encourages you to live life in the true sense." The slice-of-life film revolves around the journey of self-realization of a woman (Madhuri) with a dash of humor attached to its narrative style.

Another Throwback

A couple of days back, actress Shilpa Shirodkar too had shared a throwback photo of herself sharing a hearty laugh with Madhuri and Ashwini Bhave.