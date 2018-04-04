 »   »   » Divya Dutta Drops A BOMBSHELL! Says She Lost Films As She Didn't Have A 'Sugar Daddy'!

Taking Names Is The Difficult Part!

"Now, everyone has started talking about it. Yes, they are not naming people, and I am sure they have their reasons not to name because you need a huge amount of unity to take names as no one wants to get secluded from work or be told to be out of the system."



The Danger Is Real!

"A lot of people have admitted that these things happen. C'mon, we are not kids. We all know that whenever there are opportunities, there will be these kinds of things. But I do feel that at the end of the day, if you can, I mean if you are not in a very vulnerable situation, you do have choices."



Each Journey Is Different, Says Divya

"In my position, I have had choices and I made them. But I have seen people, who have no choice, and they have gone through lot of shit. But who is going to stand with them? You will probably make a statement and move on. And then there are left on their own journey."



Women Don't Speak Out Due To Fear!

"It is sad. What we do is we ask them to speak but are we giving them a back-up? When you have a back-up, I am sure a lot of people will speak."



On The Work Front

Divya Dutta is all out promoting her upcoming film Blackmail. The film also stars Irrfan Khan and Kirti Kulhari in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on April 6, 2018.

