 »   »   » Divya Dutta Drops A BOMBSHELL! Says She Lost Films As She Didn't Have A 'Sugar Daddy'!

The Blackmail actress Divya Dutta gave an explosive interview to the Indian Express and said that she lost out on a lot of offers in Bollywood as she didn't have a "sugar daddy". She opened up about the harassment women face in the industry and is sad that the abusers have an easy escape, as the law does not hold them accountable for their misdeeds and actresses fear they might lose work if they go against the abusers.
"I will be lying if I say no. Every woman has been propositioned at some point or the other. But I was never directly propositioned but I lost a lot of movies because I didn't have a sugar daddy and somebody else did. But it's a process of learning. I am glad it didn't happen (to her) because today, I am in a very different position. And it wouldn't have happened if I had a different journey," she Divya Dutta to the Indian Express during the promotions of Blackmail.
Taking Names Is The Difficult Part!
"Now, everyone has started talking about it. Yes, they are not naming people, and I am sure they have their reasons not to name because you need a huge amount of unity to take names as no one wants to get secluded from work or be told to be out of the system."
The Danger Is Real!
"A lot of people have admitted that these things happen. C'mon, we are not kids. We all know that whenever there are opportunities, there will be these kinds of things. But I do feel that at the end of the day, if you can, I mean if you are not in a very vulnerable situation, you do have choices."
Each Journey Is Different, Says Divya
"In my position, I have had choices and I made them. But I have seen people, who have no choice, and they have gone through lot of shit. But who is going to stand with them? You will probably make a statement and move on. And then there are left on their own journey."
Women Don't Speak Out Due To Fear!
"It is sad. What we do is we ask them to speak but are we giving them a back-up? When you have a back-up, I am sure a lot of people will speak."
On The Work Front
Divya Dutta is all out promoting her upcoming film Blackmail. The film also stars Irrfan Khan and Kirti Kulhari in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on April 6, 2018.
