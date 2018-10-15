 »   »   »  #MeToo: Divya Khosla Kumar Defends Hubby Bhushan Kumar; Says People Even Targeted Lord Krishna

'It's Sad Some People Have Started Misusing MeToo'

Divya tweeted, "My husband has got TSeries where it is today purely on basis of extreme hard work. People even stood up against Lord Krishna who's praiseworthy. Though #MeToo movement is meant to clean up the society, it's sad that some people have started misusing it."

'It's Unfortunate That People Put Baseless Allegations'

She further wrote, "I have been with my husband hand in hand as he's taken his father's dream forward. He's a man full of values and principles. It's unfortunate that people put baseless allegations without having their facts and proofs in place'

Bhushan Lodged A Police Complaint

Bhushan lodged a complaint at Mumbai's Amboli police station, stating that the person was posting offending remarks and statements against him on social media. His complaint stated, "My name has been falsely dragged in the MeToo movement, which is currently sweeping the country's landscape. The post makes serious allegations against me that three years back, I had offered an aspiring actress to sleep with me in lieu of a role being offered in my films and when she refused, I dropped her from the films."

He also stated that the Twitter handle disappeared minutes after uploading the post.

Earlier, The Producer Had Refuted All The Allegations

In a statement to PTI, he said, "I am appalled and anguished to know that my name has been dragged in this #MeToo by some anonymous person(s). The allegations against me are bad on the face of it. I have enjoyed an impeccable reputation and have always maintained professionalism. The tweet has been used as a tool to defame me and malign my reputation."