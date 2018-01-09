 »   »   » DON'T BE LIKE OTHER PEOPLE! Saif Ali Khan Has Some Advice For Daughter Sara Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan will be making her big Bollywood debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath. The film is a love story set against the holy temple town of Kedarnath.

Considering Saif has been part of several path-breaking films, did he give any advice to his doting doting which is all set to take her first step in Bollywood? Find out here...



Saif Has A Piece Of Advice For Sara The actor was quoted as saying to IANS, "I have given her so many pieces of advice. I told her to be honest and to find what is special inside her and not to be like other people."

A Daddy's Heart Says It All He further added, "She understands all of this. She always wanted to be an actor and I think she will be great. We worry about children as this profession has so much drama to it. So I had thought she will do some normal job because she is a brilliant student, but I guess nobody wants that (normal job)."

Saif Expresses His Concern When a leading daily asked Saif about Sara's Bollywood debut, he said, "I am concerned for her, which is pretty normal for any father. But, I wouldn't say I am nervous because I am not living vicariously through her. What worries me is the kind of relationships she is going to have. Or for that matter, how she will deal with failure - will she get upset and cry about them? These are things that niggle at me."

She Never Discussed Her Debut Film With Him "She simply came to me and told me that she is doing Kedarnath. We never discussed the script in detail, as I don't think my opinion matters. Since it is her independent decision, she is happy to either fly with it or go down with it."





He Isn't A Papa Launcher Earlier while speaking to a daily when quizzed about producing a film for Sara, Saif had quipped, "If we had a production that was running, I could have maybe thought about it. I've had my own thoughts on production but Dinesh (Vijan, his business partner) and I have gone our separate ways. We (Sara and Saif) are both professionals and I also have own work to do. I can't suddenly become ‘papa launcher'. I would have loved to, if, we were constantly in touch with production. But maybe it's for the best that she finds her own way."

Saif Wants Sara To Find Her Way On Her Own "I'm happy Sara is doing something she is passionate about. The only thing I have told her is to stay true to her job as an artist. But Kareena [Kapoor Khan] pointed out that I started taking interest in my work only recently and found my way. I hope she too finds her way."





Sara Was Bitten By The Acting Bug Quite Early Saif had revealed, "Who's to blame, it's in her genes. I remember on the first world tour we were on together, I spotted her peeking through the curtains backstage to watch the actors dancing on stage, mesmerised. That's when she decided this is what she wanted to do.''



On completing 25 years in Bollywood, the actor told IANS, "As far as my acting journey is concerned, in these 25 years, it has been interesting, full of ups and downs and learning constantly. I think from last year, I gave more thought to acting than before. My last year's films like 'Rangoon', 'Chef' and now 'Kaalakaandi' are better performances than before. My upcoming film 'Bazaar' is also very commercial film but I think its good work and it will be interesting. I am playing slightly dangerous guy in it so it will be fun."



He even spoke about his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and added, "There are so many adorable qualities about her (Kareena) like time management, organization, fitness, discipline and she is very patient too."