 »   »   » DON'T CREATE DRAMA! Katrina Kaif Is UPSET With Rumours About Her Role In Thugs Of Hindostan

An Upset Katrina Speaks Up

She was quoted as saying, "All this doesn't matter. Let's stop trying to find ways to create some sort of drama when there's none."



She Is Happy To Be A Part Of Thugs Of Hindostan

Katrina quipped, "Everyone in the film is more than happy to be part of a project like this - whether it's Aamir, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima or me. All of us are excited and working together."



It's Aamir Khan's Film

"It's Aamir and Victor's film and whatever information they want to reveal, at whatever time they feel is correct, I leave it to them."



Kat Doesn't Want To Add To The Drama

She said, "It's entirely their call and that's how the production house works. It's too monotonous for me to try and add to the drama."



Katrina On Doing Two Heroine Films Like Zero & TOH

"What matters the most is my role in the film. I'm doing exciting things in Zero and Thugs Of Hindostan is extremely exciting."



Thugs Of Hindostan Is Going To Be Visually Stunning

Katrina further revealed, "Shooting for Thugs is a lot of hard work because we're trying to create something different and visually stunning. I've worked with Aamir in Dhoom 3 and he's got a sharp sense of what works. Then, there's Aditya Chopra who's one of the most important people in my life. He knows how to push me in different avenues. I'll be training a lot for my action scenes and my dance sequences for the film. All this will definitely keep me busy for the next four to five months, at least."



Zero Is SRK's Baby

Katrina was quoted as saying, "I'm happy that people have loved the teaser. Zero is SRK's baby. He is so deeply involved with the technology part of his films that half the work is done there. He has set up a technology team and put together some of the best people in the business for it. So on that front, I can close my eyes and trust him blindly because I know the level he's trying to achieve with this film."



Her First Reaction On Watching The Teaser Of Zero

"I have seen a lot more than what is out and I can assure you that it's going to be a film to watch out for. I feel what he and Aanand L Rai have envisioned is revolutionary. We tend to look down on our films, which involve graphics and CGI and VFX, but Zero might break those notions."



Katrina Reveals Her Role In The Film

Spilling the beans about what she is playing in the movie, Katrina said, "I play a character which is a satirical take on an actress. I have seen it happen in English films but I have never seen something like this done before in a Hindi movie. It's very dramatic."



Zero Is Not About Action Or Heroism

"Aanand sir is incredible to work with. He really pushes you to that limit, extracting the best out of you. He is not a director who will just land up on set and expect you to nail a scene. Rather, he will hold your hand and guide you through it. This film is not about action or heroism, it's just the characters which is so wonderful," she was quoted as saying.

