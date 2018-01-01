 »   »   » DON'T MISS! Virat Kohli Does Balle- Balle; Anushka Sharma Turns A Tourist In Cape Town

Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma standing by 50% sale, Twitter goes Crazy| FilmiBeat

After two lavish wedding receptions- one in Delhi and another in Mumbai, newly weds Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma recently flew off to South Africa to ring in the new year.

We came across a few pictures of the adorable couple where they are seen having a great time in Cape Town. Have a look at the pictures and we are sure it will make your day...

Virat Puts On His Dancing Shoes The Indian skipper took to the streets of Cape Town to show off his bhangra moves with his friend and team member Shikhar Dhawan. Meanwhile, Anushka Switched On Her 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' Mode The 'Pari' actress seemed to be busy exploring the town. 'Aww'dorable Snap While Virat is seen waiting on the streets, Anushka took out some time to pose for few pictures. Match Made In Heaven 'Virushka' are seen here chillin' out at a restaurant. We wonder what's their deep conversation? The Couple Goes On A Shopping Spree Looks like Anushka couldn't resist those 'shopping sales' in Cape Town! A Hush- Hush Wedding Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in a private ceremony in Italy last month away from the media glare.

Also, don't miss this video of 'Punjabi munda' Virat doing balle-balle with Shikhar Dhawan-

On the work front, Anushka will be next seen in Pari and Aanand L. Rai's next with Shahrukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The title of this flick which has SRK playing a dwarf would be announced at 5pm today.