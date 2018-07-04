English
Do People Really Deserve Something? Here's Alia Bhatt's Take On The Subject!

    The young and bubbly Alia Bhatt has always been experimental in her career and her brave choices have churned out to be superhits at the box office. Her latest movie Raazi received rave reviews from all corners and she's one of the most sought after actress in Bollywood at the moment. However, all these things don't matter to Alia Bhatt, as she stated to DNA that if a person believes he or she deserves something, that is when the problems begin as it leads to arrogance.

    "The minute you start believing that you deserve this, then there's a problem. If you deserve something, you'll get it. We shouldn't try and control things. I can't let that affect my choices. I'll neither undervalue nor overvalue myself because there's a certain arrogance that comes along with it. Sometimes you do it for the right reasons, sometimes you don't." That's such a sensible thought by Alia Bhatt here, isn't it? She certainly see's things in a very different perspective.

    On Pay Parity In Bollywood

    "Investing money in a film is directly co-related to the people you are bringing to the theatre. I'm not delusional that the same number of viewers who go to watch Varun's movies will come to see my work. He has a wider reach than me."

    Alia Bhatt Hits The Nail Right In The Head!

    "That's why I can't expect that the same amount of money, which is invested in his solo-starrers, is invested in mine, too. Also, it's the subject that makes a film viable. We can't be categorical about everything because every actor and movie is different."

    When Asked If She Is Okay To Reduce Her Fees

    "Never say never, but I won't let go of a movie that I like because of remuneration."

    Money Is Not Everything

    "I'll find a way around it. I'll still do it because the emotional attachment to my work is way more than the monetary one," she summed it up to DNA.

    On The Work Front

    Alia Bhatt is currently shooting for her upcoming movies Gully Boy, Kalank and Brahmastra. All the three movies are scheduled to hit the theatres in 2019.

    Wednesday, July 4, 2018, 15:48 [IST]
